Best steam iron brands
By Christina Woodger
Discover the best and worst steam iron brands, according to our independent lab tests and surveys of steam iron owners.
We’ve reviewed and rated more than 140 irons to find out which are the best at shifting deep creases and which will help you power through your pile of ironing quickly and easily.
On the strength of our extensive test results and regular owner surveys, we’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of which iron brands excel and which just don’t measure up, which we share below.
In this guide you'll find out all about the well-known iron brands, such as Bosch, Philips, Rowenta and Tefal, and the models they offer. You'll also discover exactly what we think of the brand, to help you decide whether it’s the best one for you.
Once you've made a decision, head straight to our iron reviews section for in-depth look at individual models.
Best and worst steam iron brands
We've compiled an at-a-glance expert overview of how the different iron brands compare, including average test scores and our exclusive Which? reliability ratings.
Only logged-in Which? members can view the scores and ratings in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, try a £1 Which? trial to access the table and all our reviews.
|Steam iron brands rated
|Brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|76%
|83%
|Steam irons from this highly rated brand run the gamut from cheap to very expensive, but despite the wildly different prices it still manages to impress. It's top-ranked customer satisfaction score is paired with dependable reliability and a high average test score. With plenty of Best Buys to choose from (15 at the time of the writing), it's not surprising that customers we surveyed were more loyal to this brand than to any other. We have exposed one Don't Buy from this brand though, showing every brand comes out with a turkey now and again. Read our reviews before you invest.
|61%
|75%
|Despite producing two Best Buys in the past (now no longer available), this isn't the best for steam irons. Its average test score is only 61% and the majority of irons we've reviewed by this brand are middle-ranking. There are no Don't Buys, but there are a couple which have only escaped the Don't Buy label by the skin of their teeth. Don't be seduced by the cheap prices of many of these irons.
|71%
|67%
|This dependable brand picks up the highest reliability score of all the brands in our table. And, although it doesn't particularly stand out for its customer score compared to others, we have uncovered several highly recommended Best Buys from this brand. Of the 23 irons we've reviewed from this brand, nine are Best Buys - though one was a Don't Buy.
|75%
|66%
|Irons from this brand are a relatively safe bet, as their reliability score shows that these irons don't tend to pack up after a few months' use. It pairs this impressive reliability record with a solid average test score of 75% and strong overall customer satisfaction score.
|73%
|54%
|This brand hasn't brought out as many steam irons as some of the others on this list, so there are fewer up for comparison. Out of the four steam irons we've reviewed from this brand, one is a Best Buy and the other three scored reasonably highly. Its overall brand customer score wasn't dazzlingly high though (54%) so it's best to check the individual reviews to ensure you pick a winner.
|58%
|54%
|Notching up a fairly mediocre average test score, reliability rating and customer score, there are certainly more dazzling choices than this famous brand. Its irons are a bit hit and miss, so you're best off checking our reviews before you part with your money to ensure you get one of the better models.
|67%
|47%
|You'll find lots of cheaper models on offer from this brand, but most aren't much to write home about. You'll find that irons from this brand often struggle to remove deep creases. It's perhaps not surprising therefore that this brand has the lowest customer satisfaction score of all the brands in our table.
|
Table notes
Reliability ratings and Customer scores are based on feedback from more than 1,800 Which? members who own an iron, surveyed in June 2015. The average test score is based on steam irons tested since 2009 that were still available in November 2016.
Table last updated in November 2016
Choosing the best steam iron for you
A great steam iron should steam strongly, smoothing out creases beautifully and leave you with a neat and tidy laundry pile in no time. Steam levels shouldn't tail off due to limescale build-up and, if steam levels do dip a little bit, cleaning should restore the iron's full steam power.
The soleplate should be shaped with a tapered nose for slipping under buttons and into other hard-to-reach places and shouldn't be so delicate that you can damage it by accidentally brushing it against a zip. The iron shouldn't be a hassle to fill, empty or clean, and the power cord should be long and flexible enough for you not to have to set up your ironing board right by the plug socket.
Ultimately, you should be able to rely on your iron to last a decent stretch of time and you should be happy to recommend it to others. Our reviews take all these factors into consideration to ensure we only recommend the very best models and brands.
Customer scores are based on how satisfied Which? members were with a product, and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
The reliability ratings in the table above are based on feedback gathered from more than 1,800 members who took part in our survey and told us all about the problems they've experienced with their irons. The fewer problems owners reported, the higher the reliability score. Customer score relates to how happy participants were with their chosen brand of steam iron and whether they'd recommend it to a friend.
We've discovered significant differences in the way brands are perceived by Which? members. The most popular brand of steam iron has a score of 83% and the least popular just 47%. However, we've also found big variations within each brand - with many producing Don't Buys as well as Best Buys. So, although our brand review is a good indicator of what you can expect when you buy Breville steam irons, Morphy Richards steam irons, Philips steam irons or Rowenta steam irons, we'd recommend you check our individual steam iron reviews before making a decision.