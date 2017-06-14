Best steam iron brands

We’ve reviewed and rated more than 140 irons to find out which are the best at shifting deep creases and which will help you power through your pile of ironing quickly and easily.

On the strength of our extensive test results and regular owner surveys, we’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of which iron brands excel and which just don’t measure up, which we share below.

In this guide you'll find out all about the well-known iron brands, such as Bosch, Philips, Rowenta and Tefal, and the models they offer. You'll also discover exactly what we think of the brand, to help you decide whether it’s the best one for you.

Once you've made a decision, head straight to our iron reviews section for in-depth look at individual models.