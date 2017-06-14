Bosch steam irons guide

How much do Bosch irons cost?

Bosch sells both cheap and pricey models, starting at around £20 and ranging all the way up to £120 or more. Its entry-level offerings rival equivalents from brands such as Philips and Tefal, while it’s high-spec models are packed with features and are among the priciest irons you’ll come across. Most models come with continuous steam, built-in limescale filters and anti-drip systems – designed to prevent water leaking from the steam holes – as standard.

Cheap Bosch irons

Prices start at around £20 for a basic Bosch iron. £20-40 Bosch models generally have the "PalladiumGlissée" soleplate - Bosch’s trademarked name for a ceramic soleplate that’s coated in palladium for a supposedly smoother glide. One or two at the cheaper end of the scale have a stainless steel soleplate.

Mid-priced Bosch irons

Spend over £40 and you’re likely to get a more powerful model which could produce more steam - although we’ve seen in our tests that increased power does not guarantee you’ll get more steaming oomph. Most models at these prices and above have Bosch’s “CeraniumGlissée ceramic” soleplate, which Bosch says provides ideal steam distribution and glides "superbly". The majority of Bosch steam generators have this soleplate too.

Top-of-the-range Bosch irons

If you’re prepared to spend £60-£100 you’ll get increased power and more features, such as a longer cord, filler holes that are easier to access and sensor handles that turn the iron off when you remove your hand.

Most have a more powerful steam shot option – useful for blasting high-pressure steam into really deep, stubborn creases.

At the top end of the price scale you can buy irons containing an internal pump. These pump steam into fabrics with more pressure than a standard iron - making them a halfway house between an iron and a steam generator. Their downside, though, is that they can quickly run out of steam and you’ll have to top the water tank up frequently.

