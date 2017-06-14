Bosch steam irons guide
By Christina Woodger
We bring you our expert Which? guide to Bosch steam irons - but before parting with your money, check our steam iron reviews.
German brand Bosch is one of the best-known home appliance brands in the UK. It makes a wide variety of steam irons, ranging from budget models to pricier options with a steam generator-style pump for added steam power.
We've tested and rated many Bosch steam irons over the past couple of years, and in the table below we reveal our summary of what you can expect from Bosch, how its irons score in our tests and whether they're worth your money.
Which? verdict on Bosch steam irons
Below we've collated all our test results for Bosch steam irons, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings to help you decide if a Bosch steam iron is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Bosch brand is worth buying.
How much do Bosch irons cost?
Bosch sells both cheap and pricey models, starting at around £20 and ranging all the way up to £120 or more. Its entry-level offerings rival equivalents from brands such as Philips and Tefal, while it’s high-spec models are packed with features and are among the priciest irons you’ll come across. Most models come with continuous steam, built-in limescale filters and anti-drip systems – designed to prevent water leaking from the steam holes – as standard.
Cheap Bosch irons
Prices start at around £20 for a basic Bosch iron. £20-40 Bosch models generally have the "PalladiumGlissée" soleplate - Bosch’s trademarked name for a ceramic soleplate that’s coated in palladium for a supposedly smoother glide. One or two at the cheaper end of the scale have a stainless steel soleplate.
Mid-priced Bosch irons
Spend over £40 and you’re likely to get a more powerful model which could produce more steam - although we’ve seen in our tests that increased power does not guarantee you’ll get more steaming oomph. Most models at these prices and above have Bosch’s “CeraniumGlissée ceramic” soleplate, which Bosch says provides ideal steam distribution and glides "superbly". The majority of Bosch steam generators have this soleplate too.
Top-of-the-range Bosch irons
If you’re prepared to spend £60-£100 you’ll get increased power and more features, such as a longer cord, filler holes that are easier to access and sensor handles that turn the iron off when you remove your hand.
Most have a more powerful steam shot option – useful for blasting high-pressure steam into really deep, stubborn creases.
At the top end of the price scale you can buy irons containing an internal pump. These pump steam into fabrics with more pressure than a standard iron - making them a halfway house between an iron and a steam generator. Their downside, though, is that they can quickly run out of steam and you’ll have to top the water tank up frequently.
