How to buy the best steam iron

Considering that all irons are designed to do the same basic job, there is a staggering variety of models to choose from. From cheap no-frills options to pricier irons adorned with advanced steam-pumping technology and hi-tech soleplates, you could be forgiven for wondering which bells and whistles are genuinely worth paying for.

We've tested irons from every corner of the market to find out, and the good news is that our steam iron reviews prove you don't necessarily have to spend a lot to get a great-quality model - and fancier features don't always mean quicker, easier ironing.

Read on and watch our video to find out more about what you should look for when choosing a steam iron - and then take a look at our steam iron Best Buys to discover the models that Which? recommends.