Philips steam irons guide

How much do Philips steam irons cost?

Philips' range of irons is extensive and contains models to suit all budgets. Most models come with a limescale filter and anti-drip system as standard – though do check these are present before you buy as we’ve seen the odd model without these useful features.

Cheap Philips irons

Philips has a limited range of budget models, including some you can buy for under £20.

Cheaper models tend to lack Philips’ premium soleplates and be less powerful than pricier models, potentially producing limited amounts of steam. But while it’s generally true that the more powerful an iron is the more steam it will produce, when we test irons in our lab we find steam levels can vary widely across a brand’s range.

Mid-priced Philips irons

Philips produce many irons in the £30 - £60 price bracket. At this price point you’ll generally find more powerful models with ceramic soleplates as standard, while some models have Philips premium ‘Steam Glide’ solepate.

Models in this price range come in various styles and have a range of different features, such as a self-clean function for removing limescale flakes from the system, and auto shut-off. Some have large water tanks which need filling less often.

Philips Azur steam irons

The Philips Azur range is generally more powerful and produces more steam than other Philips models. They have an ultra-powerful steam shot for tackling particularly tough creases.

Models cost around £30 - £85 and most come with the ‘Steam Glide’ soleplate. Some models have an auto shut-off feature, which is a useful feature that switches the iron off when it's been idle for a while.

Philips PerfectCare steam irons

At the top of Philips steam irons’ range are the PerfectCare models. These are big steamers and don't have a temperature dial - which means you can iron any fabric in any order without having to wait for heat levels to adjust.

Head to our Philips steam irons reviews to see all the Philips irons we've tested.