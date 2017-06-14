Reliable steam iron brands

Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about the faults and breakdowns that have affected their appliances, so that we can find out which brands are the most and least reliable. Read on to find out which iron brands you can trust, and which are prone to developing faults and breaking down.

This year, our steam iron reliability ratings are based on the views of nearly 2,000 members who responded to our survey and cover seven of the most widely owned brands. Big names, including Philips, Tefal, Bosch and Breville, are featured in our reliability table below.

Once you've discovered the best brand for you, go straight to our our in-depth steam iron reviews to find the Best Buy for you.