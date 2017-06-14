Reliable steam iron brands
By Christina Woodger
Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about the faults and breakdowns that have affected their appliances, so that we can find out which brands are the most and least reliable. Read on to find out which iron brands you can trust, and which are prone to developing faults and breaking down.
This year, our steam iron reliability ratings are based on the views of nearly 2,000 members who responded to our survey and cover seven of the most widely owned brands. Big names, including Philips, Tefal, Bosch and Breville, are featured in our reliability table below.
|Steam iron brands rated for reliability
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Reliability customer score
|83%
|81%
|80%
|75%
|75%
|75%
|71%
|
Table notes
Results are based on a Which? survey of 1,967 steam iron owners, carried out in June 2015
KeyMember Content
|Steam generator iron brands rated for reliability
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Reliability customer score
|Tefal
|86%
|Philips
|80%
|
Table notes
Results are based on a Which? survey of 249 steam generator iron owners carried out in June 2015
How steam iron brands compare
Irons are pretty reliable appliances, but there is still a difference of 12 percentage points between the top and bottom-rated brands in our reliability table. The top-scoring brand picks up an impressive 83%, with two other major brands also scoring 80% or more.
83% The reliability score for the most reliable steam iron brand
We calculate our reliability scores based on the proportion of steam irons that have encountered faults or breakdowns, as reported by owners in our customer survey.
The results are weighted so that more serious problems account for more of the score, and we adjust the scores to account for the age of the steam iron, so that older models don't unfairly influence the score. Our star ratings in the table show a steam iron brand’s reliability when compared with other steam iron brands - brands with the same star rating can be considered on a par with each other, even if they have slightly different overall percentage ratings.
Common steam iron problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they'd encountered with their steam irons, these were reported the most often:
Steam irons
- Problem with the soleplate 15%
- Not steaming properly/ at all 13%
- Stopped working completely 10%
Steam generators
- Not steaming properly/ at all: 26%
- Blocked with limescale 14%
- Stopped working completely 13%
Steam iron reviews you can trust
A good steam iron and steam generator will blast out plenty of steam to shift creases and help you make light work of the ironing. This is why we measure the steam levels of every model we test for our steam iron reviews, which cover irons from the big brands as well as supermarket own-label models.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so you can trust us to tell you the honest impartial truth about all the products we review.