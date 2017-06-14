Rowenta steam irons guide

Rowenta is one of the lesser-known iron brands on the market, and its irons are typically sold in John Lewis, Tesco and independent shops.

To find out if Rowenta is a brand that's worth investing in, we've collated all our test results for Rowenta steam irons, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Rowenta steam irons below.

You can also read reviews of individual Rowenta irons in our Rowenta steam irons reviews.