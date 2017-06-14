Rowenta steam irons guide
By Christina Woodger
Expert Which? guide to Rowenta steam irons - but before parting with your money, check our independent steam irons reviews.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Rowenta is one of the lesser-known iron brands on the market, and its irons are typically sold in John Lewis, Tesco and independent shops.
To find out if Rowenta is a brand that's worth investing in, we've collated all our test results for Rowenta steam irons, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Rowenta steam irons below.
You can also read reviews of individual Rowenta irons in our Rowenta steam irons reviews.
Which? verdict on Rowenta steam irons
In the table below, we've outlined how many of the brand's models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide if a Rowenta steam iron is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Rowenta brand is worth buying.
Only logged-in Which? members can view the ratings in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access.
|Rowenta steam irons overview table
|Number tested
|4
|Average test score
|Score range
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Should I buy one?
KeyMember Content
How much do Rowenta steam irons cost?
Rowenta offers a select range of premium models which cost between £35 and £90. You'll struggle to find a cheap Rowenta iron as the brand caters to the mid to premium sections of the market. An entry-level model will set you back more than £30 but will have some useful features such as a limescale filter, self-clean function and anti-drop system to prevent water leaking from the steam holes at low temperatures.
Rowenta's soleplates are usually stainless steel rather than the coated ceramic options favoured by other brands.
More expensive models are typically more powerful – though as our test results show, more power doesn’t automatically guarantee you’ll get more steam to work with. Pricier offerings also tend to have a more powerful steam shot to make tackling deep creases easier.