Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Rowenta steam irons guide

By Christina Woodger

Expert Which? guide to Rowenta steam irons - but before parting with your money, check our independent steam irons reviews.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Rowenta is one of the lesser-known iron brands on the market, and its irons are typically sold in John Lewis, Tesco and independent shops.

To find out if Rowenta is a brand that's worth investing in, we've collated all our test results for Rowenta steam irons, plus our unique brand and reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Rowenta steam irons below.

You can also read reviews of individual Rowenta irons in our Rowenta steam irons reviews.

Which? verdict on Rowenta steam irons

In the table below, we've outlined how many of the brand's models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide if a Rowenta steam iron is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Rowenta brand is worth buying.

Only logged-in Which? members can view the ratings in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access.

Rowenta steam irons overview table
Rowenta steam irons overview table
Number tested 4
Average test score
Score range
Brand reliability rating
Value for money rating
Customer score
Number of Best Buys
Number of Don't Buys
Should I buy one?

Key

Member Content

How much do Rowenta steam irons cost?

Rowenta offers a select range of premium models which cost between £35 and £90. You'll struggle to find a cheap Rowenta iron as the brand caters to the mid to premium sections of the market. An entry-level model will set you back more than £30 but will have some useful features such as a limescale filter, self-clean function and anti-drop system to prevent water leaking from the steam holes at low temperatures.

Rowenta's soleplates are usually stainless steel rather than the coated ceramic options favoured by other brands.

More expensive models are typically more powerful – though as our test results show, more power doesn’t automatically guarantee you’ll get more steam to work with. Pricier offerings also tend to have a more powerful steam shot to make tackling deep creases easier.

SHARE THIS PAGE

Related products

Philips

Azur Performer GC3810/20

Launched: Jul 2014

Reviewed: Dec 2016

Today's best price

£41.85

Philips

PerfectCare Elite GC9650/80

Launched: Nov 2016

Reviewed: Apr 2017

Today's best price

£340.00

Philips

PerfectCare Expert GC9241

Launched: Jan 2013

Reviewed: Dec 2013

Today's best price

£289.99

See all steam irons
Which? works for you © Which? 2017