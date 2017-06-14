Tefal steam irons guide

Choosing the best Tefal iron

You can buy an entry-level Tefal iron for around the same price as a budget Philips iron or Bosch model, though Tefal generally has cheaper models overall than these brands. At the other end of the scale a premium Tefal iron can set you back around £70, with its cordless models costing up to £100. Whether it’s a budget starter iron or a premium cordless model, most Tefal irons have continuous steam and limescale filters.

Cheap Tefal irons

There are plenty of Tefal irons available for less than £30. These are typically less powerful than pricier models and are likely to produce less steam, so they’re more suitable for those who don't typically have a huge ironing pile. If you regularly iron large piles of bedding and clothes you might find the job hard going with an entry-level Tefal model.

Most cheap Tefal irons have a stainless-steel soleplate which should glide smoothly over creases. On the downside, stainless steel can scratch easily on buttons and zips and end up dragging on fabrics.

It’s worth checking whether a budget Tefal iron has an anti-drip system (to prevent water leaking from the steam holes at low temperatures) as a lot of its models in this price band don’t include this feature.

Mid-priced Tefal irons

As prices increase you’ll see more features that make ironing easier from Tefal, such as comfier handles, longer power cords and safety features such as auto-shut off for added peace of mind. Spend £30 to £60 and you’ll get a little more oomph - for more steam - and a more powerful steam shot for blasting steam deep into stubborn creases to help make them easier to remove.

In this price range you’re likely to get an iron with Tefal’s Superglide or Ultraglide soleplate. These are ceramic or ceramic coated soleplates: ceramic heats evenly across its surface and is typically more scratch-resistant than metal ones. Premium ceramic soleplates are coated in hardened metal or other substances – to increase its resistance to scratching.

Top of the range Tefal irons

These cost £60 plus and are generally the most powerful models in the Tefal range, so they could be more suitable if you regularly iron your way through large piles of laundry. But whichever brand you’re considering, we’d advise against buying on the strength of power alone – as we find it’s not always a good indication of how much steam you’ll actually have at your fingertips.

Pricier Tefal models have the most powerful steam shots – for blasting steam deep into creases to make them easier to remove. They also have advanced cleaning functions to help prevent limescale from diminishing steam levels and damaging the soleplate, and an auto shut-off function as standard.

Tefal offers a few cordless models for freer, easier ironing. This convenience comes at a price, though, as these models can cost as much as £100.

