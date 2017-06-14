Tefal steam irons guide
By Christina Woodger
Should you invest in a Tefal steam iron? Before parting with your money, check out our Tefal buyer's guide.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Tefal is a popular iron brand in the UK. It makes a broad range of irons, spanning from budget models to more premium offerings.
Irons from the brand can cost anything from less than £20 to more than £100. But typically, it’s a mid-priced label, with a lot of its models sitting in the £25 - £50 price bracket. Tefal's range of premium irons include some innovative cordless models.
This guide reveals how Tefal irons have fared in our independent iron tests overall. For reviews of individual models, head over to our Tefal steam irons section.
Which? verdict on Tefal steam irons
Below we've collated all our test results for Tefal steam irons, plus our unique brand and customer satisfaction ratings, to help you decide if a Tefal steam iron is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Tefal brand is worth buying.
Only logged-in Which? members can view the results in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access.
|Tefal steam irons overview table
|Number tested
|22
|Average test score
|Score range
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Should I buy one?
KeyMember Content
Choosing the best Tefal iron
You can buy an entry-level Tefal iron for around the same price as a budget Philips iron or Bosch model, though Tefal generally has cheaper models overall than these brands. At the other end of the scale a premium Tefal iron can set you back around £70, with its cordless models costing up to £100. Whether it’s a budget starter iron or a premium cordless model, most Tefal irons have continuous steam and limescale filters.
Cheap Tefal irons
There are plenty of Tefal irons available for less than £30. These are typically less powerful than pricier models and are likely to produce less steam, so they’re more suitable for those who don't typically have a huge ironing pile. If you regularly iron large piles of bedding and clothes you might find the job hard going with an entry-level Tefal model.
Most cheap Tefal irons have a stainless-steel soleplate which should glide smoothly over creases. On the downside, stainless steel can scratch easily on buttons and zips and end up dragging on fabrics.
It’s worth checking whether a budget Tefal iron has an anti-drip system (to prevent water leaking from the steam holes at low temperatures) as a lot of its models in this price band don’t include this feature.
Mid-priced Tefal irons
As prices increase you’ll see more features that make ironing easier from Tefal, such as comfier handles, longer power cords and safety features such as auto-shut off for added peace of mind. Spend £30 to £60 and you’ll get a little more oomph - for more steam - and a more powerful steam shot for blasting steam deep into stubborn creases to help make them easier to remove.
In this price range you’re likely to get an iron with Tefal’s Superglide or Ultraglide soleplate. These are ceramic or ceramic coated soleplates: ceramic heats evenly across its surface and is typically more scratch-resistant than metal ones. Premium ceramic soleplates are coated in hardened metal or other substances – to increase its resistance to scratching.
Top of the range Tefal irons
These cost £60 plus and are generally the most powerful models in the Tefal range, so they could be more suitable if you regularly iron your way through large piles of laundry. But whichever brand you’re considering, we’d advise against buying on the strength of power alone – as we find it’s not always a good indication of how much steam you’ll actually have at your fingertips.
Pricier Tefal models have the most powerful steam shots – for blasting steam deep into creases to make them easier to remove. They also have advanced cleaning functions to help prevent limescale from diminishing steam levels and damaging the soleplate, and an auto shut-off function as standard.
Tefal offers a few cordless models for freer, easier ironing. This convenience comes at a price, though, as these models can cost as much as £100.
Head to our Tefal steam irons reviews to find out more.