How to buy the best steamer

Looking to eat more healthily? Steaming your vegetables, meat and fish is a great way to keep the nutrients locked into them. But food steamers aren't for everyone. Here we answer the questions you should consider when deciding whether to buy a steamer.

We'll also explain what to look for when buying a steamer. Once you know what kind of steamer you want, head to our round-up of the best steamers to find one with the features you're looking for.

How much do I need to spend on a steamer?

Less than you might expect. We've found Best Buy steamers that you can pick up for less than £30. Pay a little more and you can get some useful extra features, such as a digital timer, separate compartments and delayed-start options.

See exactly what you can get for your budget by checking out all our steamer reviews - we've reviewed steamers from Breville, Morphy Richards, Russell Hobbs and more.

Why should I buy a steamer?

Cooking more healthily is the main reason why people look to buy a food steamer, but there are several benefits to steamers:

Nutrition

Steaming keeps more of the vitamins and nutrients in food than other cooking methods, such as boiling, where nutrients leach away into the water. So if you usually boil all your dinner veg, switching to steaming may help you to get more out of them. It's also an easy way to cook perfect rice (as long as you buy a steamer with a rice bowl).

Versatility

The marketing images of steamers normally show them stuffed with fresh vegetables, but you can use them to cook much more than greens. Other foods you can cook in a steamer include chicken, salmon, rice, pasta, couscous, shellfish, hard-boiled eggs and even fruit.

Convenience

Most steamers can fit up to nine litres of food, which should easily be enough for a main meal for a family of four. It also takes the pressure off when preparing big meals as you can free up space on the hob by steaming vegetables and sides separately.