Best Buy steamers

Steamers are a convenient, gentle and nutritious way to cook food - but not all of the models that we've tested cook food quickly and properly. By picking a Best Buy, you can be confident that you'll have a steamer that gives you tasty, healthy food without taking ages to cook.

Our comprehensive steamer tests rate how quickly and effectively each steamer cooks different types of food, including vegetables, meat, and rice. We've steamed our way through over 20kg of carrots, 12kg of broccoli and 14.4kg of new potatoes - along with 60 salmon fillets and 48 chicken breasts - in pursuit of the best food steamers, so you know our recommendations count.

We carefully examine the food cooked by each steamer to steer you away from the models that will leave you with mushy vegetables and dry, overcooked meat.

Our experts cook a variety of food - from chicken and fish to potatoes, broccoli, carrots and rice - to see which steamers can handle any food with ease.

By steaming different foods on multiple tiers at the same time, we can see if the flavours have mixed together - so you can avoid steamers that make your veg taste fishy.

How we uncover the best steamers

For each steamer we test, we record over 150 test results, checks and comments, so we can tell you everything you need to know about each steamer and help you find the best one for you.

We cook carrots, broccoli and chicken in turn, rating each steamer on how quickly it cooks, how well the food turns out, and how easy it is to achieve great results. We also check how well a steamer cooks rice, if it states that it can do this.

Some steamers struggle with multi-tier cooking, leaving the top tier undercooked or mingling flavours - we check if cooking results differ when you have food in more than one tier, and whether flavours get mixed.

A good steamer needs to be easy to use, too. We identify anything that's irritating about setting up, using and cleaning each steamer, so you can avoid buying an awkward steamer that you won't want to take out of the cupboard.

Steamer reviews you can trust

We've tested steamers from kitchen appliance specialists such as Breville, Morphy Richards and Russell Hobbs, as well as cheaper own-brand steamers from Argos and Currys, so we can tell you whether it's worth splashing out on a steamer from a well-known brand.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

