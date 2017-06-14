Best strimmer brands

Choosing the best brand of strimmer

When we surveyed Which? members about their strimmer brands, the response was far from positive. We asked Which? members to tell us how they would rate their strimmers on build quality, ease of maintenance, storage and use, value for money and whether they were fit for purpose.

All types of strimmers (petrol, electric and cordless) scored poorly for value for money, with no brand scoring more than 3/5. However, some brand's petrol strimmers scored full marks as being fit for purpose. Electric strimmer brands all scored poorly over all measures. Some of this dissatisfaction might be down to basic problems with these strimmers.

To calculate a rating for reliability we also asked what strimmer faults members experienced and when these first occurred. Many members complained of line-feed problems with their strimmers, and this brought much lower reliability figures than we would expect for any garden tool. The problems included the line breaking frequently, an awkward system for making more line feed out of the head, and the line becoming caught up inside the head. If your strimmer suffers from these, read our advice on avoiding line feed problems.

The average test score is made up of all the models we have tested since 2012, including those that have now been discontinued. This gives a good idea of the marks that each brand has achieved. Some brands, such as Stihl, have consistently achieved good results, while others, such as Black & Decker, have mixed results.