Flymo strimmers guide
By Adele Dyer
Tempted to buy a strimmer? Find out how well Flymo performs in independent testing at Which?
Flymo is best known for its hover mowers, but it also makes a range of other garden tools, including strimmers, hedge trimmers and leaf blower vacs.
Flymo concentrates on electric and cordless models that are made for general tidying around the garden, such as edging the lawn and neatening up areas that can't be reached with the mower. Few of the strimmers have the power to tackle large areas of long grass and weeds.
We've tested a number of Flymo strimmers, covering most of its range. See our reviews of Flymo strimmers to see how they all coped with our rigorous, independent tests. There are some significant differences in how Flymo strimmers scored.
Which? verdict on Flymo strimmers
We've collated all our test results of Flymo strimmers plus our unique brand and reliability ratings to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Flymo strimmers.
In the table below we outline how many of the brand's current models are Best Buys and highlight its overall pros and cons, to help you decide if a Flymo strimmer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Flymo brand is worth buying.
|Flymo strimmers - brand data
|Number tested since 2012
|8
|Number of current Best Buys
|Average test score
|Score range
|Brand reliability rating
|Value for money rating
|Customer score - electric models
|Customer score - cordless models
|Should I buy one?
Table notes
Table correct as of June 2017. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested January 2012 - June 2017. The customer score and brand reliability ratings are based on a survey of over 1,000 Which? members who own strimmers, conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
Find out how Flymo strimmers compare to those from other leading brands, including Black and Decker, Bosch, Stihl and Ryobi.
How much do Flymo strimmers cost?
Flymo strimmers cost between £19 for a basic electric strimmer, which is very similar to many other manufacturers. Flymo's most expensive cordless model, the Contour Cordless 24V, costs £65, which is cheaper than many cordless strimmers.
Choosing the best Flymo strimmer
Unlike other brands, there is not clear schema for how Flymo names its strimmers. It has a range of electric and cordless models. All are aimed at general garden use and only one is recommended for longer grass and weeds.
The entry-level model, the Mini Trim ST has a fixed shaft and handles and the head doesn't rotate. The next two models up from this, the Power Trim and Contour XT, both have a rotating head, but still a fixed shaft and handles. The Cordless Contour XT is, as the name suggests, a cordless version.
The other electric models come in a variety of motor strengths and all have adjustable handles, shafts and rotating heads, as does the 24V cordless model. We have reviewed most of Flymo's strimmers, including the Contour Cordless 24V.