How to avoid line-feed problems

How to cut long grass and weeds

Back in the day, this job would have been done using a scythe, so think of your strimmer in much the same way. Swing the strimmer from side to side, cutting in one direction only. This will push all the debris in the same direction, making it easier to see where you have cut, and to clear up afterwards.

If you've a lot of strimming to do, it's easy to put stresses and strains on your body, so avoid this by swinging the strimmer only as far as is comfortable. Step forward between each swing to move forward in a straight line. Then turn around and walk back in the opposite direction to complete the next line.

Remember to feed out plenty of line when you're doing this. The line will break regularly and there is a risk that you will lose the line if you don't feed out more regularly. You will also work more efficiently by using the maximum cutting area.