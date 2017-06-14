How to buy the best strimmer

Lines, blades and line feed systems

All strimmers cut using either plastic, string-like line or small plastic blades. These are rotated at great speed by the strimmer head, cutting grass and weed stems, and pushing the debris to one side like a scythe.

Strimmer line is designed to break if it hits something too hard to prevent it getting wrapped around the object. It also wears down gradually as it cuts and will break when it becomes too thin. As a result, more line needs to be fed out and this is done by one of three different systems:

Bump feed - where the strimmer is banged on the ground

Automatic feed - where more line is fed out when the strimmer starts

Manual feed - where the user stops the strimmer and pulls out more line

In each case you need to remember of regularly feed out more line, especially when cutting long grass and tough weeds, or when edging a flower bed that's full of stones. If you don't do this, the line often becomes too short and disappears back inside the head. You will then need to remove the cover and feed out more line before you can start work again.

Most strimmers have a double line, meaning two lines come out of the head. This lets you cut faster than a single line, but threading the line on the spool is slightly trickier until you get the hang of it. Thicker line can be used for tougher jobs, such as strimming bramble patches. Line can vary in price from as little as 20p per meter, depending on the quality of the line and the amount you buy at one time.

Most people struggle with line feed problems when using a strimmer and it is the most common complaint against all strimmers. For how to minimise the problems, read our advice on how to avoid line feed problems.

Bladed strimmers avoid all the problems of line-feed systems, as they are easily replaced on the strimmer head. They are made from moulded plastic and often break easily on hard surfaces, such as fences and garden furniture. Bear in mind that blades are not really designed for tough jobs like long grass and weed patches.

They can also be expensive, costing up to £1.40 per blade in some cases and you need to factor this into the overall cost of owning the strimmer. However, some manufacturers offer free blades for the life of the strimmer.

A guard around the back of the strimmer head protects the user's feet from being caught with the line or debris, and also cuts the line to the right length as it is fed out.