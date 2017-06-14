How we test strimmers

How well does the strimmer cut short and long grass?

Strimmers are designed to cut areas of grass that are difficult to get at with the mower. This can be along the edge of flower borders and paths, close to a fence or under garden furniture. They're also often used to cut down long grass that has been allowed to grow for some time, such as where bulbs have been naturalised in the grass.

Our experts cut short grass growing over the edge of paths, along a flower border, and against a fence. They also cut grass that had been allowed to grow to a height of 15cm.

Most strimmers will be able to cut short grass, but we also look at how neat they leave the grass. Many struggle with long grass as they are not powerful enough to clear away cut grass as they strim.