Which? Best Buy strimmers

A great strimmer can save you time and effort, helping you to keep your garden neat and tidy. All our Best Buys have proved themselves to be adept at a range of garden tasks from edging the lawn to strimming down weed patches. They have to be easy to use, quick and controllable to get top scores.

We put the strimmers through six separate trials in our independent tests, based on all the possible jobs you would want to do around the garden. We also test every aspect of using a strimmer, from how heavy they are to how well the line-feed mechanism works. We make sure you buy a strimmer that will be a great tool, not a hindrance to keeping the garden looking great.