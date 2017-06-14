Most and least reliable strimmer brands

Every two years, we survey thousands of Which? members to find out which brands of strimmer are reliable. We ask members if their strimmers have developed any faults, what these faults are, and how long before they occurred. From this, we're able to answer definitively which brands you should choose and which you should avoid.

Strimmers generally suffer from a great number of faults, particularly line-feed problems, and this is why the reliability score is so low overall. However, some brands score much more highly than others. This highest-scoring brand is 67% for a brand of cordless strimmers, while the lowest is just 27% for a brand of electric strimmers. Find out which are our Best Buy strimmers.

The table below reveals reliability ratings for six popular electric, cordless and petrol strimmer brands, based on the experiences of more than 1,000 strimmer owners. Our unique reliability ratings show at-a-glance how the brands of strimmer stack up against one another for reliability. Which? members should log in now to unlock the scores in the table. If you're not yet a Which? member, try full access for one month with a £1 trial to Which?.