Ryobi strimmers guide

Ryobi makes a wide range of power tools for the home and garden. We've reviewed its strimmers, hedge trimmers, leaf blowers and chainsaws, but it also makes mowers.

There are electric, cordless and petrol strimmers in the Ryobi range, which caters for most gardeners' price requirements.

Ryobi is one of the many brands that now offer a single battery to power all their tools, the One+ batteries.

We've tested a number of Ryobi's electric, cordless and petrol strimmers. Take a look at our reviews of Ryobi strimmers to see how they matched up to other strimmers in our rigorous, independent tests.