Ryobi strimmers guide
By Adele Dyer
Ryobi has a wide range of garden and home power tools, but are its strimmers worth buying? Read the Which? expert view.
Ryobi makes a wide range of power tools for the home and garden. We've reviewed its strimmers, hedge trimmers, leaf blowers and chainsaws, but it also makes mowers.
There are electric, cordless and petrol strimmers in the Ryobi range, which caters for most gardeners' price requirements.
Ryobi is one of the many brands that now offer a single battery to power all their tools, the One+ batteries.
We've tested a number of Ryobi's electric, cordless and petrol strimmers. Take a look at our reviews of Ryobi strimmers to see how they matched up to other strimmers in our rigorous, independent tests.
Which? verdict on Ryobi strimmers
We've collated all our test results of Ryobi strimmers plus our unique brand and reliability ratings to bring you an at-a-glance guide to Ryobi strimmers.
In the table below we've outlined how many of the brand's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide if a Ryobi strimmer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Ryobi brand is worth buying.
How much Ryobi strimmers cost?
Ryobi's cheapest model is £20 for a basic electric strimmer with a fixed head and shaft. While this is more than similar models from many other brands, Ryobi's other electric models are relatively inexpensive compared to strimmers from other brands with the same features. The highest-priced electric garden strimmer from Ryobi is £60. The company also have a range of heavy-duty electric brushcutters with a long shaft designed to cut down long grass and rough vegetation. These cost from £110.
Ryobi petrol strimmers cost from £100 for a basic 26cc model and go up to around £170 for a 30cc model.
A very basic cordless strimmer without a rotating head costs £45. Cordless models with more extending shafts and rotating heads start at £65, but this is without the battery and charger which will add at least £70 more.
There are two cordless strimmers powered by 18V batteries, and these come in several versions according to the Ah rating of the battery and whether they can also be plugged into the mains. There is also a 36V garden strimmer for around £85 without a battery or charger. You can also buy 18V and 36V cordless brushcutters from around £85 without a battery or charger.
Choosing the best Ryobi stimmer
Ryobi's electric strimmers range from a very basic model without a rotating head to an electric brushcutter type, which has a long shaft and is designed purely to cut down long grass and rough vegetation.
The cordless models consist of one basic model with a fixed head and two more models with adjustable heads and shaft. These are all powered by 18v batteries. As part of the One+ range, the batteries can be used with any Ryobi tool and range from 1.3AH to 4.0AH, with higher AH ratings lasting longer. The exact length of time the battery will last depends on which tool it is used with. There's one 36V garden strimmer and a couple of cordless heavy-duty strimmers for cutting long grass and weeds.
Petrol strimmers have three engine capacities: 26cc, 30cc and 52cc. Ryobi's 26cc strimmers come with a variety of cutting widths. The 30cc models have a variety of tank capacities and the handles can either be loop or bike handles.