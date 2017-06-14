Should I buy a petrol strimmer?

What do petrol strimmers offer?

Petrol strimmers are best for cutting down large areas of long grass and weeds. Most petrol strimmers can be turned into brushcutters for cutting brambles by swapping the line trimmer head for a metal blade. This is triangular and has three blades which rotate at huge speed to slice through woody vegetation. Find out what we think in our strimmer reviews.

They are the most mobile option for working away from the house. All you need is a can of petrol and you can work for hours at a time, unlike cordless electric models whose batteries need recharging regularly.

They’re ideal for clearing an allotment or overgrown patch well away from the house, or for cutting down a wildflower meadow. Don't expect it to do all strimming tasks, however. They are much too powerful and hard to control to edge the lawn or along path edges.