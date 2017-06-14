Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Top five general-purpose strimmers

By Adele Dyer

We round up the top-scoring strimmers that will make a good job of any task around your garden, from edging the lawn to cutting down long grass.

Find the best general-purpose strimmer for you

Our tests have found a huge variation in the tasks that strimmers can do well. Some will edge the grass beautifully, but don't have enough power to cut through long grass. Others are power-packed machines designed to make short work of long grass and weeds, but will chew up your lawn edges, leaving an awful mess. The strimmers we've chosen here find the happy medium between the two, able to edge the grass neatly, but also tackle long grass and weed patches. 

We’ve found a Best Buy corded electric strimmer for around £40 that will cut neatly and efficiently, and an excellent 36V cordless strimmer for less than £100.

All the strimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for keeping your garden tidy, and are also easy to use. 

Best general-purpose strimmers

Black & Decker STC5433PC-GB
Typical price £238.00
Which? score 80%
Reviewed Apr 2017
Best Buy
Edging the lawn:
5 out of 5
Cutting long grass:
5 out of 5
Line-feed test:
5 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Weight:
Line-feed method:
This cordless strimmer is a combination of a powerful strimmer that is excellent at cutting long grass and weeds, but can still make a decent job of the more delicate task of edging your lawn. It’s expensive and will not suit all gardeners as it can be a little awkward to use, but it’s worth considering if want a versatile machine.

Ryobi RLT6030
Typical price £58.00
Which? score 79%
Reviewed Apr 2015
Best Buy
Edging the lawn:
5 out of 5
Cutting long grass:
4 out of 5
Line-feed test:
4 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Weight:
Line-feed method:
This strimmer scored well in all our tests, and was rated highly both for its speed and quality of the cut, making it a Best Buy. It's a breeze to use, thanks to an easily adjustable shaft, handle and head. It won't break the bank either.

Ryobi RLT5027
Today's best price £61.99
Which? score 74%
Reviewed Apr 2016
Best Buy
Edging the lawn:
4 out of 5
Cutting long grass:
5 out of 5
Line-feed test:
4 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Weight:
Line-feed method:
This Best Buy strimmer stands out for its ability to tackle any job, from edging the lawn to cutting through long grass and tough weeds. It's easy and comfortable to use, all of which makes it a Best Buy strimmer for general garden use.

Qualcast Corded Grass Trimmer 600W
Typical price £50.00
Which? score 74%
Reviewed Apr 2016
Best Buy
Edging the lawn:
4 out of 5
Cutting long grass:
4 out of 5
Line-feed test:
4 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Weight:
Line-feed method:
This low-price strimmer had everything we were looking for. It was easy and comfortable to use, sliced through long grass and weeds quickly, and made a very neat job of edging the lawn.

Stihl FSA 56
Typical price £199.00
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Apr 2017
Best Buy
Edging the lawn:
3 out of 5
Cutting long grass:
5 out of 5
Line-feed test:
4 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Weight:
Line-feed method:
This cordless strimmer is from a brand that's well know for its range of garden tools for professionals. This model has all the power of larger strimmers, but is more controllable and so should suit anyone with a large garden.

Some of the worst strimmers

The only way to tell if a strimmer is any good is to trim a lawn, which is why we do exactly that in our independent lab tests. We use each strimmer to cut long and short grass, lawn edges, along a fence, and tough weeds to find out how well they will cut your grass. 

Not all strimmers are great. Here are three models that could leave you feeling underwhelmed, either because they struggled to cut cleanly or were awkward to use. 

But avoid these mediocre models

Bosch Art 23 Easy Trim
Typical price £23.00
Which? score 51%
Reviewed Apr 2012
Edging the lawn:
3 out of 5
Cutting long grass:
2 out of 5
Line-feed test:
5 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Weight:
Line-feed method:
This strimmer is low-powered and doesn't shine at any trimming task, even edging. It's awkward to hold at the right angle for cutting lawn edges and along a fence.

Einhell 260w BG ET 2620
Typical price £28.00
Which? score 50%
Reviewed Apr 2013
Edging the lawn:
2 out of 5
Cutting long grass:
3 out of 5
Line-feed test:
3 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Weight:
Line-feed method:
This strimmer manages to cut short grass reasonably but it's awkward to use for edging and really struggles with thicker vegetation and weeds. The line breaks and you'll lose it frequently.

Black & Decker GL360 350W
Today's best price £27.59
Which? score 48%
Reviewed Apr 2011
Edging the lawn:
4 out of 5
Cutting long grass:
3 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Weight:
Line-feed method:
This basic strimmer is uncomfortable to use, noisy and struggled to cut through long grass. Pay a little more for a better model.

We review more strimmers than anyone else

We test around 3,300 products every year, from washing-up liquid to cars. We test strimmers by carrying out all those tasks around the garden that are much easier with a strimmer. We cut down short grass and along path and lawn edges, and against fences. We also tackle long grass and tough weeds to find out if the strimmers can cope with demanding jobs. Our experts also rate how easy it is to use each strimmer, including the line feed.

