Top five general-purpose strimmers

Find the best general-purpose strimmer for you

Our tests have found a huge variation in the tasks that strimmers can do well. Some will edge the grass beautifully, but don't have enough power to cut through long grass. Others are power-packed machines designed to make short work of long grass and weeds, but will chew up your lawn edges, leaving an awful mess. The strimmers we've chosen here find the happy medium between the two, able to edge the grass neatly, but also tackle long grass and weed patches.

We’ve found a Best Buy corded electric strimmer for around £40 that will cut neatly and efficiently, and an excellent 36V cordless strimmer for less than £100.

All the strimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for keeping your garden tidy, and are also easy to use.

Which? members should log in now to see our recommendations below. If you're not already a Which? member, get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.