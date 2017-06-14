Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Top five heavy-duty strimmers

By Adele Dyer

We round up the best heavy-duty strimmers for cutting down long grass and tough weeds.

Find the best heavy-duty strimmer for you

Our tests have uncovered a huge variation in the tasks that strimmers can do well. Some are only designed to cut lawn edges and others are fine for a variety of jobs from edging along a path to cutting down the lawn after spring bulbs have finished flowering. The strimmers we've picked out here are meant for meatier jobs. They are powerful beasts intended to cut through large swathes of long grass and big patches of weeds, but they're not good at edging lawns as they're too hard to control to get a neat, straight line.

We’ve found the best petrol, cordless and corded electric strimmers that will all help you make short work of the toughest of jobs.

All the strimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for cutting and are also easy to use. 

Best heavy-duty strimmers

Honda Cordless Lawn Trimmer
Typical price £345.00
Which? score 86%
Reviewed Apr 2017
Best Buy
Cutting long grass:
5 out of 5
Cutting rough vegetation:
5 out of 5
Line-feed test:
5 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Line-feed method:
Member exclusive

This cordless strimmer looks very similar to a petrol model and is designed for cutting down long grass and weeds. It's our top-scoring strimmer for these tough jobs.

EGO ST1500E-F
Typical price £334.00
Which? score 84%
Reviewed Apr 2017
Best Buy
Cutting long grass:
5 out of 5
Cutting rough vegetation:
5 out of 5
Line-feed test:
5 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Line-feed method:
Member exclusive

This cordless strimmer is excellent at cutting down long grass and weeds, but also feels well balanced and easy to use. It has the power of a heavy-duty petrol strimmer, but with the advantage that it’s less noisy, vibrates far less and is much easier to start.

Bosch ART 35 HD
Today's best price £89.00
Which? score 83%
Reviewed Apr 2014
Best Buy
Cutting long grass:
5 out of 5
Cutting rough vegetation:
5 out of 5
Line-feed test:
5 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Line-feed method:
Member exclusive

If you need to cut through long grass and tough weeds, but don't want a petrol strimmer, this corded electric strimmer may be the answer. It looks similar to a petrol strimmer with a long shaft, but is easy to use. A great workhorse for a bargain price.

Stihl FS94 C-E
Typical price £320.00
Which? score 83%
Reviewed Apr 2014
Best Buy
Cutting long grass:
5 out of 5
Cutting rough vegetation:
5 out of 5
Line-feed test:
5 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Line-feed method:
Member exclusive

This excellent machine is our top-scoring Best Buy petrol strimmer. It's expensive but it's a great choice if you've got a wilderness to tame, either with the line-trimmer head or with the bladed brush-cutter head for really tough trimming jobs. This brand is well-known for its petrol strimmers and we've been impressed by all the models we've seen.

Stihl FS 38
Typical price £149.00
Which? score 78%
Reviewed Apr 2012
Cutting long grass:
5 out of 5
Cutting rough vegetation:
5 out of 5
Line-feed test:
5 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Line-feed method:
Member exclusive

It may have a smaller engine than other petrol strimmers, but this model still packs a punch. It's from a manufacturer with a solid reputation for producing excellent garden tools.

Some of the worst strimmers

The only way to tell if a strimmer is any good is to trim grass, which is why Which? does exactly that in our independent lab tests. We use each strimmer to cut long and short grass, lawn edges, along a fence and tough weeds to find out how well they will cut your grass. 

Not all strimmers are great. Here are three models that could leave you feeling underwhelmed, either because they struggled to cut cleanly or were awkward to use. 

But avoid these mediocre models

Bosch Art 23 Easy Trim
Typical price £23.00
Which? score 51%
Reviewed Apr 2012
Edging the lawn:
3 out of 5
Cutting long grass:
2 out of 5
Line-feed test:
5 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Line-feed method:
Member exclusive

This strimmer is low-powered and doesn't shine at any trimming task, even edging. It's awkward to hold at the right angle for cutting lawn edges and along a fence.

Einhell 260w BG ET 2620
Typical price £28.00
Which? score 50%
Reviewed Apr 2013
Edging the lawn:
2 out of 5
Cutting long grass:
3 out of 5
Line-feed test:
3 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Line-feed method:
Member exclusive

This strimmer manages to cut short grass reasonably but it's awkward to use for edging and really struggles with thicker vegetation and weeds. The line breaks and you'll lose it frequently.

Black & Decker GL360 350W
Today's best price £27.59
Which? score 48%
Reviewed Apr 2011
Edging the lawn:
4 out of 5
Cutting long grass:
3 out of 5
Type of strimmer:
Member exclusive
Weight:
Member exclusive
Line-feed method:
Member exclusive

This basic strimmer is uncomfortable to use, noisy and struggled to cut through long grass. Pay a little more for a better model.

We review more strimmers than anyone else

We test around 3,300 products every year, from washing-up liquid to cars. We test strimmers by carrying out all those tasks around the garden that are much easier with a strimmer. We cut down short grass and along path and lawn edges, and against fences. We also tackle long grass and tough weeds to find out if the strimmers can cope with demanding jobs. Our experts also rate how easy is it to use each strimmer, including the line feed.

