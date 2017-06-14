Top five heavy-duty strimmers
By Adele Dyer
We round up the best heavy-duty strimmers for cutting down long grass and tough weeds.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Find the best heavy-duty strimmer for you
Our tests have uncovered a huge variation in the tasks that strimmers can do well. Some are only designed to cut lawn edges and others are fine for a variety of jobs from edging along a path to cutting down the lawn after spring bulbs have finished flowering. The strimmers we've picked out here are meant for meatier jobs. They are powerful beasts intended to cut through large swathes of long grass and big patches of weeds, but they're not good at edging lawns as they're too hard to control to get a neat, straight line.
We’ve found the best petrol, cordless and corded electric strimmers that will all help you make short work of the toughest of jobs.
All the strimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for cutting and are also easy to use.
Which? members should log in now to view our recommendations below. If you're not already a Which? member, get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Best heavy-duty strimmers
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting rough vegetation:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
This cordless strimmer looks very similar to a petrol model and is designed for cutting down long grass and weeds. It's our top-scoring strimmer for these tough jobs.
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting rough vegetation:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
This cordless strimmer is excellent at cutting down long grass and weeds, but also feels well balanced and easy to use. It has the power of a heavy-duty petrol strimmer, but with the advantage that it’s less noisy, vibrates far less and is much easier to start.
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting rough vegetation:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
If you need to cut through long grass and tough weeds, but don't want a petrol strimmer, this corded electric strimmer may be the answer. It looks similar to a petrol strimmer with a long shaft, but is easy to use. A great workhorse for a bargain price.
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting rough vegetation:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
This excellent machine is our top-scoring Best Buy petrol strimmer. It's expensive but it's a great choice if you've got a wilderness to tame, either with the line-trimmer head or with the bladed brush-cutter head for really tough trimming jobs. This brand is well-known for its petrol strimmers and we've been impressed by all the models we've seen.
- Cutting long grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting rough vegetation:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
It may have a smaller engine than other petrol strimmers, but this model still packs a punch. It's from a manufacturer with a solid reputation for producing excellent garden tools.
Some of the worst strimmers
The only way to tell if a strimmer is any good is to trim grass, which is why Which? does exactly that in our independent lab tests. We use each strimmer to cut long and short grass, lawn edges, along a fence and tough weeds to find out how well they will cut your grass.
Not all strimmers are great. Here are three models that could leave you feeling underwhelmed, either because they struggled to cut cleanly or were awkward to use.
But avoid these mediocre models
- Edging the lawn:
- 3 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 2 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
This strimmer is low-powered and doesn't shine at any trimming task, even edging. It's awkward to hold at the right angle for cutting lawn edges and along a fence.
- Edging the lawn:
- 2 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 3 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
This strimmer manages to cut short grass reasonably but it's awkward to use for edging and really struggles with thicker vegetation and weeds. The line breaks and you'll lose it frequently.
- Edging the lawn:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting long grass:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Line-feed method:
- Member exclusive
This basic strimmer is uncomfortable to use, noisy and struggled to cut through long grass. Pay a little more for a better model.
We review more strimmers than anyone else
We test around 3,300 products every year, from washing-up liquid to cars. We test strimmers by carrying out all those tasks around the garden that are much easier with a strimmer. We cut down short grass and along path and lawn edges, and against fences. We also tackle long grass and tough weeds to find out if the strimmers can cope with demanding jobs. Our experts also rate how easy is it to use each strimmer, including the line feed.