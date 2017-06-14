Top three lawn edgers
By Adele Dyer
We round up the top-scoring strimmers for edging the lawn to help you find the best one for your garden.
Find the best lawn edger for you
Our tests have uncovered a huge variation in the tasks that strimmers are good at. Some are great 'weed-whackers' as Americans call them, which will power through long grass and weed patches, while some can do a bit of everything from edging the grass to tackling smaller areas of long grass. However, many of us have simpler jobs to do. We just want a strimmer that will take the strain out of edging the lawn and tidy around garden furniture or that tuft of grass that grows round the base of a rotary dryer.
The strimmers we've chosen here will all leave your lawn edges looking pristine and are very easy to use. You should find your ideal strimmer, whether you're looking for a corded electric model or a cordless strimmer, for large and small budgets.
When looking for a lawn edger, choose a strimmer with a rotating head and a shaft that can be adjusted to suit your height. The very cheapest type of strimmer have a fixed head and shaft, and if you use these to edge the lawn you might well find yourself bending uncomfortably to use them on their side. We haven't included any fixed-head strimmers in our lawn-edger category as a result.
All of the strimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for keeping your garden tidy and are also easy to use.
Best lawn edgers
- Edging the lawn:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting short grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This excellent cordless strimmer will give you the freedom to move around your garden without being hampered by a power cable. It's light, easy to use and cuts neatly and efficiently. It uses the same battery as other tools from this brand and so is often sold without the battery.
- Edging the lawn:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting short grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This strimmer is a great all-rounder that will edge your grass very well, but also make a good job of cutting long grass. When you edge the lawn you can easily see where you're cutting and there's a good-sized guide wheel to keep you going in a straight line. It's easy to hold due to the narrow handle.
- Edging the lawn:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting short grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 5 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
If you're on a budget but fancy a cordless lawn edger, this is a great option for light tasks in the garden, such as tidying around garden furniture, and the line feed works well, too. The battery lasts just over 20 minutes of continual use, long enough to get most jobs done.
Some of the worst strimmers
The only way to tell whether a strimmer is any good is to use it to trim a lawn, which is why Which? does exactly that in our independent lab tests. We use each strimmer to cut long and short grass, lawn edges, along a fence and tough weeds to find out how well they will cut your grass.
Not all strimmers are great. Here are three models that could leave you feeling underwhelmed, either because they struggled to cut cleanly or were awkward to use.
But avoid these mediocre models
- Edging the lawn:
- 2 out of 5
- Cutting short grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 3 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This low-price strimmer isn't great at edging the grass, struggled to cut long grass and isn't as comfortable to use as many other models.
- Edging the lawn:
- 2 out of 5
- Cutting short grass:
- 4 out of 5
- Line-feed test:
- 4 out of 5
- Type of strimmer:
- Weight:
- Line-feed method:
This strimmer fails on almost every level. It’s uncomfortable and difficult to use, the line is tricky to re-feed when it breaks and it struggles to cut thicker or longer grass or weeds.
We review more strimmers than anyone else
We test around 3,600 products every year, from washing-up liquid to cars. We test strimmers by carrying out all those tasks around the garden that are much easier with a strimmer. We cut down short grass and along path and lawn edges, and against fences. We also tackle long grass and tough weeds to find out if the strimmers can cope with demanding jobs. Our experts also rate how easy it is to use each strimmer.