Top three lawn edgers

Find the best lawn edger for you

Our tests have uncovered a huge variation in the tasks that strimmers are good at. Some are great 'weed-whackers' as Americans call them, which will power through long grass and weed patches, while some can do a bit of everything from edging the grass to tackling smaller areas of long grass. However, many of us have simpler jobs to do. We just want a strimmer that will take the strain out of edging the lawn and tidy around garden furniture or that tuft of grass that grows round the base of a rotary dryer.

The strimmers we've chosen here will all leave your lawn edges looking pristine and are very easy to use. You should find your ideal strimmer, whether you're looking for a corded electric model or a cordless strimmer, for large and small budgets.

When looking for a lawn edger, choose a strimmer with a rotating head and a shaft that can be adjusted to suit your height. The very cheapest type of strimmer have a fixed head and shaft, and if you use these to edge the lawn you might well find yourself bending uncomfortably to use them on their side. We haven't included any fixed-head strimmers in our lawn-edger category as a result.

All of the strimmers in the table below have gone through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for keeping your garden tidy and are also easy to use.

