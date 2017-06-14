Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Choosing and buying the best luggage

Hard or soft-sided suitcase?

Which? advice on choosing between a hard-sided and soft-sided suitcase for your next holiday.

 

There are typically two types of suitcases – hard and soft. Hard-sided luggage has a rigid exterior that is stiff rather than flexible. Soft-sided luggage is made of fabric and has a flexible exterior.

There's often a perception that hard-sided suitcases are more durable than soft-sided suitcases. However, our lab testing of suitcases over a number of years has proven this isn't the case. Our results show that the best suitcases for durability can be either soft or hard-sided.

The best luggage type for you will depend on your individual needs. Here are some pros and cons of each suitcase type to help you make a decision.

Hard-sided luggage

Pros

  • Can offer greater protection to fragile items
  • Tends to be more water resistant
  • Increasing number of lightweight options available
  • Perceived to be more stylish by some travellers

Cons

  • Glossy finish of some suitcases may scratch
  • Fewer expandable cases
  • Non-flexible exterior can make them trickier to store
  • Typically more expensive than soft-sided cases

Soft-sided luggage

Pros

  • Flexible fabric makes them comparatively easy to store
  • Many are expandable to increase suitcase capacity
  • Generally lighter than hard-sided suitcases
  • Often cheaper than like-for-like hard-sided suitcases

Cons

  • Fabric can be less water resistant compared with hard suitcases
  • Fragile items may have less protection
  • Can be perceived by some travellers as less stylish
