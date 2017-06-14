Hard or soft-sided suitcase?

Which? advice on choosing between a hard-sided and soft-sided suitcase for your next holiday.

There are typically two types of suitcases – hard and soft. Hard-sided luggage has a rigid exterior that is stiff rather than flexible. Soft-sided luggage is made of fabric and has a flexible exterior.

There's often a perception that hard-sided suitcases are more durable than soft-sided suitcases. However, our lab testing of suitcases over a number of years has proven this isn't the case. Our results show that the best suitcases for durability can be either soft or hard-sided.

The best luggage type for you will depend on your individual needs. Here are some pros and cons of each suitcase type to help you make a decision.

Hard-sided luggage

Pros

Can offer greater protection to fragile items

Tends to be more water resistant

Increasing number of lightweight options available

Perceived to be more stylish by some travellers

Cons

Glossy finish of some suitcases may scratch

Fewer expandable cases

Non-flexible exterior can make them trickier to store

Typically more expensive than soft-sided cases

Soft-sided luggage

Pros

Flexible fabric makes them comparatively easy to store

Many are expandable to increase suitcase capacity

Generally lighter than hard-sided suitcases

Often cheaper than like-for-like hard-sided suitcases

Cons