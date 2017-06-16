Aldi and Lidl garden and power tool offers

Both Aldi and Lidl sell a variety of cheap gardening products, including BBQs, plants and power tools. Some of these seem like extremely good value compared with branded products, such as cordless gardening power tools, but are they worth snapping up?

These special offers don’t usually hang around for long, which means we don’t have time to test them fully – by the time we’ve tested them, they’ve sold out. Instead, our researchers try them out at home and report on their findings while there’s still time to buy.

On this page you can see the latest power tools and garden gadgets we’ve tried out, and get our verdict on whether they are worth buying, and our thoughts on plants, shrubs and smaller gardening tools.

If you’re looking for home appliances or kitchen gadgets, head over to our page on Aldi and Lidl offers on home electricals.

Latest Aldi and Lidl special offers on gardening

Update for 19 June 2017: We don’t have any upcoming special purchases to bring you at the moment but keep an eye on this page and we’ll update it as soon as the next special offer review comes in.

Aldi and Lidl garden products: are they any good?

It’s important to make sure the gardening tools you buy have the features you need, otherwise they could become tiresome to use. Our preview table below covers gadgets such as lawn mowers, hedge trimmers and leaf blowers, and gives an overview of the features you get with each product. Only logged-in members can see our expert verdict on each product.

Not yet a member? Sign up to a £1 trial for access to our verdicts in this table, and thousands of other product reviews.