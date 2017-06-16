Aldi and Lidl offers
Aldi and Lidl home electricals offers
By Anna Studman
We try out Aldi and Lidl special-buy offers on electricals – from coffee machines to irons – to help you decide which ones are worth buying.
You might have gone in there for your weekly grocery shop, but along the way you’ll probably spot Aldi or Lidl’s latest special offer clamouring for your attention under a glossy neon banner. Be it a coffee machine, pizza oven or blender, chances are it’ll be temptingly cheap.
These offers don’t stick around in stores for long, so you’ve got limited time to decide whether or not to snap them up. To help you out, we’ve been busy trying out key new offers to bring you our first impressions.
On this page you’ll find any current in-store offers that we’ve reviewed, our verdict on a range of Aldi and Lidl products, and our tips for spotting the products that are worth buying.
If you’re looking for garden items or power tools, head over to our Lidl and Aldi garden and power tool special offers buying guide.
Latest Aldi and Lidl product offers
Update for 19 June 2017: The Lidl Silvercrest Espresso Machine is back on sale in stores. You can get our verdict on this machine in the table below or head straight to the full Lidl Silvercrest Espresso Machine first look review.
Aldi and Lidl appliances: our verdict
The table below brings together all the Aldi and Lidl appliances we’ve tried out over the past year or so. You can get an overview of what each product offers below.
We’ve tried out some great Aldi and Lidl gadgets that are brilliant value compared to the big brands – and a few duds that are best avoided no matter how low the price. Some of these products come back into stores from time to time, too, so it’s worth knowing the ones to look out for.
Logged-in members will be able to see our first look verdict on each gadget, and get an idea of how each store’s products fare overall. Not yet a member? Sign up for a £1 trial to access our exclusive first look verdicts in the table below.
|Aldi and Lidl home appliance offers
|Product
|Overview of features
|
Aldi Ambiano Capsule Coffee Machine, £50
|
This espresso maker uses Nespresso-type capsules (Aldi makes these too) and dispenses one cup at a time. It has two preset cup sizes that you can adjust to suit your preferences, and you can buy a milk-frothing accessory to match – just like Nespresso. It has a removable water tank and indicators to show when it’s running low.
Log in or sign up to get our first look verdict of the Aldi Coffee Capsule Machine.
|
Aldi Nutrient Blender, £30
|
This cheap personal blender looks almost identical to the Nutribullet. It has a 700W motor and comes with two blade options (for blending and milling) one tall and two small cups, two lids and two handles. It blends using a single-speed pulse.
Log in or sign up to get our first look verdict of the Aldi Nutrient Blender.
|
Aldi Ambiano Espresso Machine, £60
|
This retro-style ground coffee machine has a steam pipe for frothing milk. It can dispense two espressos at once, and comes with a measuring spoon which doubles up as the tamper. It will automatically switch off after 30 minutes if not being used.
Log in or sign up to get our first look verdict of the Aldi Espresso Machine.
|
Aldi Easy Home Carpet Cleaner, £60
|
This is a very basic upright carpet-cleaning machine that can only be used on carpets, as it lacks any accessories for cleaning stairs or upholstery. It’s light, weighing just 7.5kg when empty, and has a 1.8-litre water tank. It comes with a bottle of carpet shampoo.
Log in or sign up to get our first look verdict of the Aldi Carpet Cleaner.
|
Aldi Ambiano Slow Cooker, £17
|
This oval-shaped cooker has a large 6.5-litre capacity, with a ceramic bowl and glass lid, both of which are dishwasher safe. You can choose between high, low and keep-warm temperature settings and there’s a light to show when it’s switched on. It comes in stainless steel, grey, black and orange.
Log in or sign up to get our first look verdict of the Aldi Slow Cooker.
|
Lidl Silvercrest Cordless Iron, £15
|
Unusually for a steam iron this one can be used either with or without the power cord attached. Other features include drip-stop, limescale protection and vertical steaming, as well as the usual spray and steam shot. The steam level is adjustable, and it comes with a handy beaker for filling the water tank.
Log in or sign up to get our first look verdict of the Lidl Cordless Iron.
|
Lidl Silvercrest Nutrition Mixer Pro, £30
|
This blender has a 900W motor – so it’s more powerful than the original Nutribullet 600. It has one speed setting and comes with one blade for blending and another for chopping hard food, such as nuts. It comes with one large and two small plastic cups, plus two lids.
Log in or sign up to get our first look verdict of the Lidl Blender.
|
Lidl Silvercrest SBB 850 B1 Breadmaker, £40
|
With 11 programs and three loaf sizes to choose from, this breadmaker offers plenty of choice – and there’s a ‘bake only’ option in case you want to make your dough by hand. It has two mixing paddles and plenty of features, including a 15-hour timer delay – so you can wake up to freshly baked bread.
Log in or sign up to get our first look verdict of the Lidl Bread Maker.
|
Lidl Silvercrest Slow Juicer, £60
|
Slow juicers like this one slowly crush fruit and veg and force it through a perforated metal filter. This one has a drip-stop cap to prevent juice dripping on your worktop when you remove the jug, but there’s no lid so you’ll need to cover the jug to keep your juice fresh.
Log in or sign up to get our verdict of the Lidl Slow Juicer.
|
Lidl Silvercrest Espresso Machine, £50
|
This ground coffee machine has simple manual controls and can deliver one or two espressos simultaneously. It has a steam pipe for frothing milk, a cup warmer and it comes with a measuring spoon that doubles up as a tamper for preparing the coffee in the portafilter before brewing.
Log in or sign up to get our first look verdict of the Lidl Espresso Machine.
|
Lidl Silvercrest Espresso Machine with Milk Frother, £80
|
If you’re a fan of latte, cappuccino or macchiato, this ground coffee machine has a removable milk tank and automatically froths milk into your cup when you select a milky drink from the menu. You can make long or short drinks or two espressos simultaneously – and it switches off automatically when not in use.
Log in or sign up to get our first look verdict of the Lidl Coffee Machine with Auto Milk Frothing.
Aldi vs Lidl home appliance offers
In the battle of the stores it’s difficult to say whether Aldi or Lidl offers the best products – we’ve had good and bad experiences with products from both. Overall, based on first look reviews carried out in 2016 and 2017 so far, our researchers have tended to prefer Lidl’s items over Aldi’s. In some cases they felt the build quality seemed just a little better.
We also asked you what you thought of these special-buy items in an online poll, and the general feeling was positive. You can see the full results below:
Both Aldi and Lidl offer generous warranties on their home appliances – three years in many cases. This is longer than some big-name manufacturers offer, particularly on low-cost gadgets, such as cheap blenders. And, as you can return you purchase within 28 days if you’re not satisfied with it when you get it home, there is little risk attached to an impulse buy.
While many of the items we’ve tried have done a decent job, it’s worth checking our reviews first, as we could have a fully tested, high-scoring alternative for a similar price.
Aldi and Lidl offers: top tips for buying
To make sure you don’t miss out on a bargain buy, bookmark this page and check back regularly to find out which products we’ve tried out and which are coming soon. It’s also worth doing the following:
- Sign up with the store to receive their latest news and email updates
- Check press and websites for news of upcoming product launches
- Remember that you can sometimes purchase Aldi’s special offers online, so you don’t always have to visit a store
In addition to the home appliances and kitchen gadgets we’ve covered here, Aldi and Lidl both sell power tools, gardening products and plants from time to time. Take a look at our guide to Aldi and Lidl gardening and power tool offers to see what we thought of Aldi and Lidl's cheap barbecues, hedge trimmers and cordless lawnmowers.