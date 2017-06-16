Aldi and Lidl home electricals offers

You might have gone in there for your weekly grocery shop, but along the way you’ll probably spot Aldi or Lidl’s latest special offer clamouring for your attention under a glossy neon banner. Be it a coffee machine, pizza oven or blender, chances are it’ll be temptingly cheap.

These offers don’t stick around in stores for long, so you’ve got limited time to decide whether or not to snap them up. To help you out, we’ve been busy trying out key new offers to bring you our first impressions.

On this page you’ll find any current in-store offers that we’ve reviewed, our verdict on a range of Aldi and Lidl products, and our tips for spotting the products that are worth buying.

If you’re looking for garden items or power tools, head over to our Lidl and Aldi garden and power tool special offers buying guide.

Latest Aldi and Lidl product offers

Update for 19 June 2017: The Lidl Silvercrest Espresso Machine is back on sale in stores. You can get our verdict on this machine in the table below or head straight to the full Lidl Silvercrest Espresso Machine first look review.

Aldi and Lidl appliances: our verdict

The table below brings together all the Aldi and Lidl appliances we’ve tried out over the past year or so. You can get an overview of what each product offers below.

We’ve tried out some great Aldi and Lidl gadgets that are brilliant value compared to the big brands – and a few duds that are best avoided no matter how low the price. Some of these products come back into stores from time to time, too, so it’s worth knowing the ones to look out for.

