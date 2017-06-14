Find out how Nectar, Tesco Clubcard, Morrisons More and other popular loyalty card schemes compare

We've surveyed hundreds of shoppers about the loyalty cards they own, and used the results to calculate the best and worst supermarket loyalty-card schemes.

All the supermarkets' loyalty schemes are rated in our results table below, as well as other popular schemes, such as Boots Advantage and M&S Sparks.

Which? members should log in now to unlock the full results in the table below. Once logged in, you can find out which loyalty cards are rated best for being simple to join and collect points, have points that are easy to use, and that give a decent return and good benefits.

Best and worst supermarket loyalty cards Loyalty card Simple to collect points (or equivalent)? Easy to use points? Info on available benefits? Decent return on points (or equivalent) saved? How good are benefits? Customer score 49% n/a n/a 45% 43% 40% 35% 31% n/a n/a 30% Table notes

Scores and ratings are based on the results of a November 2016 survey of more than 1,250 Which? members who own loyalty cards. Customer scores are based on overall satisfaction and whether the survey respondent would recommend their loyalty card to a friend. We were unable to include Co-op membership card as it relaunched in September 2016

