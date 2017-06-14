Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Aldi

By Matt Clear

We asked hundreds of Aldi shoppers what they think of Aldi's stores - read on to find out how Aldi stacks up against other supermarkets.

Discount supermarket Aldi opened its first store in Germany in 1913.

Aldi entered the British market in the nineties, like fellow German retailer Lidl. In February 2017, Aldi became the fifth largest supermarket in the UK, after its market share overtook that of Co-op Food.

Is Aldi the UK's best supermarket?

We surveyed thousands of shoppers to discover which are the best and worst supermarkets, as rated by their customers. More than 700 Aldi customers rated Aldi on everything from customer service to quality of food and pricing. Which? members can log in now to unlock the scores in the table below and find out the verdict on Aldi.

Aldi
Products being in stock Subscriber only content
Range of products Subscriber only content
Quality of own-label products Subscriber only content
Quality of fresh products Subscriber only content
Offers Subscriber only content
Value for money Subscriber only content
Staff availability and helpfulness Subscriber only content
Ease of finding products Subscriber only content
Store tidiness Subscriber only content
Store appearance Subscriber only content
Queuing time Subscriber only content
Customer score Subscriber only content

