We asked hundreds of Asda shoppers what they think of its stores and website - find out how Asda compares with other supermarkets.

Asda's origins date back to a group of Yorkshire farmers in the 1920s.

Today, Asda is the third-largest food retailer in the country, with more than 500 UK stores. Asda is owned by American retail giant Walmart.

Is Asda the UK's best supermarket?

We surveyed thousands of shoppers to discover which are the best and worst supermarkets, as rated by their customers. More than 700 Asda customers rated it on everything from customer service to quality of food and pricing. Which? members can log in to unlock the table below and reveal the ratings.

Members who have logged in can also see which Asda products are rated as Best Buys. We include Asda products in tests of food and drink, such as Champagne and cheese, and cleaning products, such as washing-up liquid and dishwasher tablets.

If you're not a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access to our results and all of our online reviews.

Asda Products being in stock Range of products Quality of own-label products Quality of fresh products Offers Value for money Staff availability and helpfulness Ease of finding products Store tidiness Store appearance Queuing time Customer score

Asda online Ease of finding products Products being in stock Convenient delivery slots Substitutions Range of products Quality of own-label products Quality of fresh products Drivers' service Offers Value for money Customer score

Which? members can log in to unlock the tables above and reveal the ratings, plus discover which Asda products are Best Buys.

Not yet a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access to our results and all of our online reviews.