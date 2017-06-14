What do Morrisons shoppers think of its stores and website? Read our survey results to find out how Morrisons compares with rival supermarkets.

Morrisons began life on a Bradford market stall in 1899, and opened its first shop in 1958.

Morrisons is currently the fourth-largest food retailer in the country, with more than 500 UK stores.

Is Morrisons the UK's best supermarket?

We surveyed thousands of shoppers to discover which are the best and worst supermarkets of 2017, as rated by their customers. More than 700 Morrisons customers rated Morrisons on everything from customer service to quality of food and pricing. Which? members can log in to unlock the table below and find out what they thought.

Members who've logged in can also see which Morrisons products are rated as Best Buys. We include Morrisons products in tests of food and drink, such as Champagne and cheese, and cleaning products, such as washing-up liquid and dishwasher tablets.

If you're not a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to find out what Morrisons customers had to say, which Morrisons products are Best Buys, and which was rated as the best supermarket. You will also get access to all of the reviews on our website.

Morrisons Products being in stock Range of products Quality of own-label products Quality of fresh products Offers Value for money Staff availability and helpfulness Ease of finding products Store tidiness Store appearance Queuing time Customer score

Morrisons online Ease of finding products Products being in stock Convenient delivery slots Substitutions Range of products Quality of own-label products Quality of fresh products Drivers' service Offers Value for money Customer score

Which? members can log in to unlock our results and reveal our Morrisons Best Buys.

Not yet a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 trial to unlock our results and all the reviews on our website.