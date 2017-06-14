Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Sainsbury's

By Matt Clear

We asked hundreds of Sainsbury's shoppers what they think of its stores and website - see how Sainsbury's stacks up against other supermarkets.

Sainsbury's was founded in 1869, opening its first store in central London. It's now the second-largest supermarket in the UK. 

Sainsbury's has almost 600 supermarkets and more than 700 smaller convenience stores, which are branded as Sainsbury's Local.

Is Sainsbury's the UK's best supermarket?

We surveyed thousands of shoppers to discover which are the best and worst supermarkets, as rated by their customers. More than 700 Sainsbury's customers rated Sainsbury's on everything from customer service to quality of food and pricing.

Members who've logged in can also see which Sainsbury's products are rated as Best Buys. We include Sainsbury's products in tests of food and drink, such as Champagne and cheese, and cleaning products, such as washing-up liquid and dishwasher tablets.

Sainsbury's
Products being in stock Subscriber only content
Range of products Subscriber only content
Quality of own-label products Subscriber only content
Quality of fresh products Subscriber only content
Offers Subscriber only content
Value for money Subscriber only content
Staff availability and helpfulness Subscriber only content
Ease of finding products Subscriber only content
Store tidiness Subscriber only content
Store appearance Subscriber only content
Queuing time Subscriber only content
Customer score Subscriber only content

 

Sainsbury's online
Ease of finding products Subscriber only content
Products being in stock Subscriber only content
Convenient delivery slots Subscriber only content
Substitutions Subscriber only content
Range of products Subscriber only content
Quality of own-label products Subscriber only content
Quality of fresh products Subscriber only content
Drivers' service Subscriber only content
Offers Subscriber only content
Value for money Subscriber only content
Customer score Subscriber only content

