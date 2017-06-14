How does the Co-op compare with other convenience stores? Read on to find out what more than a 1,000 Co-operative Food shoppers really think of it.

The Co-operative is a mutual business owned by its 8 million members. It was founded in Rochdale in 1863, and opened its first self-service food shop in 1912.

Co-op Food recently closed some of its larger stores and is focusing on convenience, so we've included it in our first ever survey of the best and worst convenience stores.

What do customers think of Co-op Food?

We surveyed thousands of shoppers to discover which are the best and worst convenience stores, as rated by their customers. More than 1,000 Co-op customers told us how satisfied they were with it, and if they'd recommend Co-op Food to a friend. Which? members can log in now to find out how the Co-op fared.

Members who've logged in can also see which Co-op products are rated as Best Buys. We include Co-op products in tests of food and drink, such as Champagne and cheese, and cleaning products, such as washing-up liquid and dishwasher tablets.

If you're not a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access. You'll unlock our Co-op Food results, plus all of the reviews on our website.