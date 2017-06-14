Best Christmas food retailers

We surveyed thousands of shoppers to discover the best places to buy everything for your Christmas dinner.

You can use our survey results to find out which shops and supermarkets Which? members voted best for buying turkey and all the trimmings. We asked 2,293 people what they thought of their Christmas dinner purchases last year, to bring you the lowdown for your seasonal shopping list.

So if you want to find the best place to buy your turkey, sausages, stuffing and vegetables, check the star ratings for each store to make sure you find the right balance between taste, quality and value for money.

Supermarkets including Aldi, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco are included in our survey, along with independent stores and butchers.

Which? members can log in to reveal all our Christmas food survey results.

If you’re not already a member, you can get instant access by taking a Which? trial for £1.

Best places to buy Christmas food

A top-quality, tasty turkey is the centrepiece of many a Christmas table. And we found three places that scored five stars from their customers for both taste and quality. But we also found stores that scored three stars for both, and another shop whose customers gave it five stars for value for money. Our results will help you balance all three factors, to find the right place to buy your turkey.

No Christmas dinner is complete without tasty trimmings. So we’ve rated supermarkets alongside butchers and independent stores to find out whether you should shop at the supermarket for your sausages and stuffing – or head to an independent shop instead.

Plus our vegetables ratings separate the stores selling top-notch tasty veg, according to their customers, from those that could leave vegetables as a second-rate side-dish.

