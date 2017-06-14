Best alternatives to the sold out Hudl 2 tablet

Find out which tablets top our tests by reading our tablet reviews.

Hudl 2 sold out

The sold out Tesco Hudl 2 was a deservedly popular tablet, and had more than its share of good points, but it was by no means the best bargain priced tablet we’ve tested.

Our testing has found three similarly priced tablets that not only match the Hudl 2 every step of the way, but actually better it in some areas. Who says you can’t get value for money outside of Tesco? Keep reading to discover our picks for the perfect Hudl 2 alternative.