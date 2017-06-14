Best alternatives to the sold out Hudl 2 tablet
By Adam Marshall
No Hudl? No problem. Now that the Hudl 2 has officially sold out, we reveal three readily available tablets that are more than a match for Tesco’s device.
Hudl 2 sold out
The sold out Tesco Hudl 2 was a deservedly popular tablet, and had more than its share of good points, but it was by no means the best bargain priced tablet we’ve tested.
Our testing has found three similarly priced tablets that not only match the Hudl 2 every step of the way, but actually better it in some areas. Who says you can’t get value for money outside of Tesco? Keep reading to discover our picks for the perfect Hudl 2 alternative.
|Best Hudl 2 alternatives
|Tablet
|Click for full review
|Battery life
|Everyday use
|Score
|75%
|
Though you’re paying a bit more for this tablet in comparison to the Hudl 2, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed by your decision.
It’s a solid all-rounder and a Best Buy to boot. The screen is bright and bold – perfect for watching films and browsing the web. And if you do watch TV and movies on your tablet, you'll get a monumental 13+ hours of continuous playback from the battery.
|72%
|
This tablet’s screen, performance and battery life are all better than you'd normally expect for the price, making it one to think about if you're after a cheap Android tablet.
With a punchy quad-core processor and sharp screen, it should be ideal for web browsing, watching videos and using apps, plus it’s lighter than many similarly sized tablets. The tablet’s cameras are particularly good too, with the rear-facing camera capable of producing crisp-looking stills with accurate colours.
|62%
|
Though not quite as impressive as the Hudl 2 was when it comes to features, this model is even cheaper and it’s still perfectly good for everyday use. It’s a great choice for kids.
It may be slightly on the cheap and cheerful side, but it’s still perfectly respectable when it comes to clarity of screen and the smoothness of its interface. Compromises have been made with battery life and its cameras, but depending on how you plan to use your tablet this could be the ideal money-saving alternative.
