Best Android tablets

If you want to browse reviews of all the tablets we've tested, head straight to our tablet reviews.

Choose the best Android tablet for you

More people use tablets that run the Android (developed by Google) operating system than any other operating system. In fact, roughly half of all tablet users own Google-run devices.

We've picked out the full-sized and compact Android tablets that have impressed us most in our test lab, with models from the likes of Samsung, Tesco and Amazon – so you can pick out a Best Buy tablet alternative to Apple's iPad with confidence.