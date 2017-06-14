Best Android tablets
By Adam Marshall
Choose the best Android tablet for you
More people use tablets that run the Android (developed by Google) operating system than any other operating system. In fact, roughly half of all tablet users own Google-run devices.
We've picked out the full-sized and compact Android tablets that have impressed us most in our test lab, with models from the likes of Samsung, Tesco and Amazon – so you can pick out a Best Buy tablet alternative to Apple's iPad with confidence.
|Best Android tablets - full-size tablets
|Tablet
|Click for full review
|Battery life
|Ease of use
|Score
|85%
|
This flagship model has a dazzling 2,048x1,536-resolution screen and a super-fast processor – perfect for even the most intensive games, and far quicker than the iPad Air 2.
At 385g and super-skinny 5.6mm thick it’s one of the slimmest tablets around, making it easy to hold and brilliantly portable.
|78%
|
One of the most elegantly designed and well-built tablets on the market. Its 10-inch 4K display is jaw-dropping.
It comes running the latest version of Android, and it can go for up to 13 hours under heavy use on a single charge..
|77%
|
This is one of the best tablets we've tested. The 2,560x1,600-resolution screen squeezes in more pixels than the iPad's Retina display, and means it looks vibrant and punchy.
The battery life is good, too – you'll get 10 hours of web browsing from a full charge.
|Best Android tablets - compact tablets
|Tablet
|Click for full review
|Battery life
|Everyday use
|Score
|86%
|
Very simply, this is the best tablet we've ever tested. At 268g, it's unbelievably light (40g lighter than the iPad mini 4) and with a depth of 5.6 mm, it's a dream to handle.
And yet, it still has room for a lightning quick processor and a battery that will give you an epic fourteen-and-a-half hours of continuous video playback.
|75%
|
With a dazzling display and lightning-fast Snapdragon processor, this is a superb compact tablet.
Despite its slightly larger screen size, it somehow weighs only a whisker more than the featherweight iPad mini 4. And giving change from £200, it's much more affordable than the cheapest Apple tablet, as well as newer Samsung models.
|74%
|
The second tablet from Tesco really impressed us – now available for £99 and with plenty of parental control options, it's a great-value family-friendly tablet.
The 1.83GHz processor is fast enough for flicking through webpages and running apps, and the display is crisp and bright.
