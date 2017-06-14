Best tablet-laptop 2-in-1
By Adam Marshall
Looking for a tablet, but also want a device that's good for work? We reveal the three best tablet-laptop 2-in-1s for you to choose from.
Tablets have quickly become the must-have tech gadget. They're easy to use, speedy and fit into almost any bag, so you can take them anywhere. But they're not quite as practical as your trusty old laptop when it comes to getting some real work done.
To fill the gap in the market, manufacturers are releasing a host of new tablet-laptop 2-in-1s to give you the best of both – some even come with detachable keyboards. We've rounded up the three that give all the portability of a tablet, but with the work ethic of a laptop. Some tablets come with keyboards attached, where as others require that you buy them separately. We've tested and reviewed keyboards for Apple, Android and Microsoft devices.
If you simply want to see the cream of the tablet crop, check out our complete list of Best Buy tablets.
|Best tablet-laptop 2-in-1s to buy
|Tablet
|Click for full review
|Processor speed
|Battery life
|Score
|83%
|
One of the best tablets we've ever tested, this one also doubles up as an excellent laptop replacement with plenty of power, provided you buy the additional keyboard to go with it.
With plenty of storage space built-in to save your files to, and a stunning display, this is a great machine for writing office documents on the go, but also an excellent games and video machine for when you fancy taking a break from a hard day in the office.
|80%
|
This Android tablet has a ten-inch 4k display, and is a mere 7mm thick. Add a keyboard (again, not included in the box) and you'll find that the experience is akin to what you'd expect from a laptop.
With a beefy processor and impressive battery life, this tablet will keep chugging away and will keep up with most taxing work. It's a well built and high spec machine that is competitively priced.
|76%
|
If you're after a tablet that thinks it's a laptop, this is the one that will feel like a comfortable old pair of slippers. It instantly replicated the authentic experience of a 'proper' laptop.
Under the hood, there's oodles of power, and the display is stunning. There's also a huge amount of built in storage to boot. Handily, it also has full sized USB ports, just like a proper laptop, so you can plug your accessories in without worry.
