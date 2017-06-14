Best tablets for students
By Adam Marshall
We've picked out the three best tablets that are ideal for students. Discover the cheap, compact tablets that go straight to the top of the class.
Tablets are ideal classroom companions for a student wanting to make the most out of college or university life. As well as giving greater flexibility in the lecture hall and library, tablets allow you instant connectivity to friends and family. We've picked out three tablets that are ideal for students.
All costing less than £200, they won't make too much of a dent on the student loan. We've chosen models small enough to fit easily into your bag, and with batteries that last long enough not to leave you powerless in class. They each have a highly rated virtual keyboard to make note taking easier, and plenty of storage space for documents and entertainment.
|Cheap tablets for students
|Tablet
|Click for full review
|Battery life
|Virtual keyboard
|Score
|72%
|
This model is a brilliant all-rounder that's so easy to use that you'll feel like a tablet professor in no time.
As well as featuring a rapid processor and loads of apps to choose from, its on-screen keys are a convenient size and will make typing in class a breeze.
Find out which tablet we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial.
|71%
|
You'll barely realise you're carrying around this diddy six-inch tablet. And it's really cheap – at way less than £100, you'll have plenty of money to spare for other university pursuits.
It's tuned and ready for ebook reading. Perfect for swotting up on text books or relaxing with some fiction.
Find out which tablet we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial.
|70%
|
It's so light and slim, that this tablet is ideal for bus and train journeys. And its sharp and colourful display does films and catch-up TV justice after a long day on campus.
To capture those treasured varsity memories, it features an excellent camera too. The images you'll get are bright and clear, and can be shared with ease.
Find out which tablet we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial.
