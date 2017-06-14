Best Windows tablets

Just want to see the tablets we've put through our tough lab tests? Click to discover all our tablet reviews.

Choose the best Windows tablet for you

Despite Microsoft's size and reputation in the computing world, it remains a long way behind Android and Apple in terms of Windows' share of the tablet PC market.

But that's a situation it's trying to rectify. More tablets are beginning to use the Windows operating system, and Microsoft itself is producing premium tablets designed to compete with the likes of the iPad and Samsung Galaxy. In the table below, we pick out some of the best Windows models available – whether you're after a full-sized or compact tablet. See if any make the Best Buy tablet grade.