Best Windows tablets
By Adam Marshall
Choose the best Windows tablet for you
Despite Microsoft's size and reputation in the computing world, it remains a long way behind Android and Apple in terms of Windows' share of the tablet PC market.
But that's a situation it's trying to rectify. More tablets are beginning to use the Windows operating system, and Microsoft itself is producing premium tablets designed to compete with the likes of the iPad and Samsung Galaxy. In the table below, we pick out some of the best Windows models available – whether you're after a full-sized or compact tablet. See if any make the Best Buy tablet grade.
|Best Windows tablets - full-size tablets
|Tablet
|Click for full review
|Battery life
|Ease of use
|Score
|79%
|
The best Windows 10 tablet on the market, and it's not close. It doesn't come cheap, but it justifies every penny spent on it.
It's solidly built and has possibly the best display we've ever seen. It's powerful, too, and even comes with a keyboard.
Find out which Windows tablet we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial.
|76%
|
When it comes to straight out speed, this premium model is one of the fastest we've seen and comprehensively beats the iPad Air.
The manufacturer has released it with various processors and even a massive 256GB SSD option – so the more you pay, the more tech you'll get.
Find out which Windows tablet we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial.
|76%
|
This tablet's 2.15GHz processor is beefy enough for browsing the web quickly, and there's a USB port, so transferring files is easy.
Plus, it offers access to Word, Excel and Powerpoint, as well as allowing you to create multiple log-ins.
Find out which Windows tablet we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial.
|Best Windows tablets - compact tablets
|Tablet
|Click for full review
|Battery life
|Everyday use
|Score
|68%
|
If you want Windows on a small-screen tablet, this is the option for you. It may not quite be a Best Buy, but it's a solid all-rounder that's handy for work and play.
You'll get a year's worth of Office 365 thrown in free of charge. It weighs just 0.388g, so it's easy to carry email, cloud storage and the usual Office apps around with you.
Find out which Windows tablet we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial.
|65%
|
Its 1.9GHz processor makes this Windows tablet a real speed demon. It fires up without delay and lets you quickly navigate its menus and browse the web.
For such a small machine, it gives you plenty of storage space, too. We found that there's 58GB of memory to play with. And if that's still not enough, it features a microSD card slot to expand it further – you don't get that on the iPad mini.
Find out which Windows tablet we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial.
