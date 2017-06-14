How we test tablets

What makes a Best Buy tablet?

Best Buy tablets have sharp screens that respond instantly to your touch, speedy processors that can handle several apps at once and batteries that will keep your tablet going throughout a busy day.

We measure the screen’s brightness and check to see how vibrant and accurate its colours are. We run demanding technical benchmarks to measure performance. Yet we also remember the more practical considerations, like how easy the tablet is to set up and whether it’s easy to find and launch its apps and features.

We put every tablet through the same assessments, mixing technical tests and measurements with real-life ease-of-use testing. We get to the heart of how you actually use a tablet every day, so that every review answers the most common questions, including:

How bright, clear and vibrant is the screen?

How responsive is the touchscreen?

How long will the battery last?

Will the tablet handle all the latest apps?

Is this tablet easy to use?

Most importantly, should I buy it?

Head on to our tablet reviews or read on to find out more about how our independent testing works.