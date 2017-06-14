Is the iPad mini the best small tablet?

Small tablets can be perfect for holding in one hand comfortably, popping in a bag for portable computing on the go, and giving you the best compromise between a smartphone screen and a larger tablet display. The iPhone mini has made a name for itself as one of the main small tablets to consider, but there are rival models, too.

Some of these small tablets - from manufacturers such as Samsung and Amazon - even undercut the Apple iPad mini on price, too. Even within the Apple family, things can be complex. The latest small Apple tablet is the iPad mini 4, but you can still buy the cheaper iPad mini 2, as well.

We round up the best small tablets around in the table below.