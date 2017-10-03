Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

The Which? top choice tablet of the month

By Jack Turner

If you're short of time and don't want to browse all our tablet reviews, we've selected a couple of fantastic models from our latest tests, including a budget model for those after a bargain.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

We've reviewed plenty of tablets over the years, from the original Apple iPad in 2010, to the numerous impersonators and innovators that have followed since. We know the frustration of spending hundreds of pounds on the latest bit of tech kit, only for it not to do what was promised in the ad.

We've picked a fantastic tablet from our recent testing, a great all-rounder that is not only powerful, but also easy to use, with a crystal-clear screen and sound quality that belies its slim form. 

If you're after something a bit more budget, we've also picked out a great choice for those want a decent tablet experience but also don't want to spend too much. 

Want to browse our tablet reviews? Our Best Buy tablets page has the details on all of our top-rated models.

Tablet of the month

Apple iPad 9.7
Today's best price £330.20
Which? score 81%
Reviewed Apr 2017
Best Buy
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Screen quality:
5 out of 5
Battery:
4 out of 5
Operating system:
Member exclusive
Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive
Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive

A mid-price tablet that feels considerably more expensive, this is the one to go for if you're after a fuss-free tablet experience with a powerful and easy-to-use model that also packs in considerable battery life.

Sign up to reveal product
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017)
Typical price £80.00
Which? score 70%
Reviewed Jun 2017
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Screen quality:
4 out of 5
Battery:
5 out of 5
Operating system:
Member exclusive
Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive
Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive

One of the cheapest tablets in our test, this wasn't isn't a Best Buy, but it only just narrowly misses out, and for anyone on a budget, it's a smart choice. Battery life is a real selling point of this inexpensive tablet, having enough stamina to last for a day out of the house.

Sign up to reveal product

Only logged-in Which? members can view the tablets in our table above. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.

The latest tablets put to the test

The two tablets above are just a tiny sample of the models we've tested to date. Hundreds of tablets have passed through our lab and been examined by our experts, so we know exactly what to look for, and what makes a fantastic tablet (as well as a terrible one). We pay close attention to the following: 

Head to our tablets review page to see the latest releases from big-name brands such as Apple, Lenovo and Samsung. Alternatively, see our guide to the best cheap tablets if you're after something slightly more budget. 

SHARE THIS PAGE

Related products

Samsung

Galaxy Tab S2 8

Launched: Sep 2015

Reviewed: Sep 2015

Today's best price

£284.74

Samsung

Galaxy Tab S2 9.7

Launched: Sep 2015

Reviewed: Sep 2015

Today's best price

£385.29

Apple

iPad Pro 10.5 2017

Launched: Jun 2017

Reviewed: Jun 2017

Today's best price

£515.59

See all tablets
Which? works for you © Which? 2017