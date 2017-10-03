The Which? top choice tablet of the month

We've reviewed plenty of tablets over the years, from the original Apple iPad in 2010, to the numerous impersonators and innovators that have followed since. We know the frustration of spending hundreds of pounds on the latest bit of tech kit, only for it not to do what was promised in the ad.

We've picked a fantastic tablet from our recent testing, a great all-rounder that is not only powerful, but also easy to use, with a crystal-clear screen and sound quality that belies its slim form.

If you're after something a bit more budget, we've also picked out a great choice for those want a decent tablet experience but also don't want to spend too much.

