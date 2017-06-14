Top 10 tablets - the most popular this month
By Jack Turner
Top 10 tablets
With so many tablets on the market, picking the right model for you can be like navigating a labyrinth. So to help quickly narrow down your search, we've picked out the 10 tablet reviews that readers look at most on our website.
The Apple iPad and models from Samsung, Amazon and Lenovo all make an appearance within the top 10. Check out the tablets that most pique the interest of our readers, then find out what we think by clicking through to our reviews.
Most popular tablets
1. Microsoft Surface Pro 4 m3-4GB, £630
Something of a late bloomer, there's been a lot of interest in this Microsoft Surface recently, potentially fuelled by Microsoft's advertising campaign that pitches it against the iPad. This particular model also happens to be the cheapest in the range, which might explain why it's more popular than it's pricier brethren. Despite this though, it's no slouch when it comes to power.
See if it's worth its place in our Microsoft Surface Pro 4 m3-4GB review.
2. Lenovo TAB 2 A10 (2015), £150
It may not be the newest iteration anymore, but 2015's Lenovo TAB 2 A10 remains hugely popular with our readers. Regardless of age, a 10-inch tablet that you can buy for less than £200 is well worth checking out.
See if it's worth its place in our Lenovo TAB 2 A10 review.
3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8, £320 for wi-fi only version
With the compact version of its flagship Galaxy Tab S2, Samsung hoped to release an iPad mini-beater. And it's certainly struck a chord – it's the most popular premium tablet on our website, with more views than Apple's models.
See whether you should buy it in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8 review.
4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7, £400 for wi-fi only version
As the big brother of our third-placed tablet, the 9.7-inch version gives you more room to take advantage of Samsung's split-view multitasking. It scores exactly the same in our tests as the more popular 8-inch version, but are they any good?
Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 review.
5. Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S, £700 for wi-fi only version
Just one of the many Samsung tablets in this list, it seems that the enthusasim for these iPad-competitors shows no sign of abating soon. The 12-inch screen on this tablet probably appeals to anyone looking to watch a little Netflix alongside their browsing and emailing, and the thrown in keyboard is probably equally appealing.
Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S review.
6. Lenovo TAB 2 A10 (2016), £180
The Lenovo TAB 2 A10 is so popular that it appears not once but twice on this list. This version is actually the newest, released a matter of months ago. Does it deserve to match its older sibling for popularity, or is there a reason it finds itself lower down our list?
Read our Lenovo TAB 2 A10 (2016) review in full.
7. Apple iPad Pro 9.7, £679
The latest and most impressive iPad on the market. The name is enough to draw people in, but the prospect of a large screen, accompanying stylus and special keyboard (sold separately, of course) all help this exciting new tablet shoot straight into our top 10.
See our Apple iPad Pro 9.7 review here.
8. Samsung Galaxy Tab E, £159
Budget tablets from Samsung are a rarity, so we were excited to see a large-screened tablet from the Korean tech giant for less than £200. And so, it seems, were you. But is this Samsung the bargain it claims to be?
Find out by reading our Samsung Galaxy Tab E review.
9. Huawei MediaPad M2 10, £199
More famed for its mobile phones than its tablets, there's plenty of interest in Huawei's MediaPad this month. It's a low cost tablet with plenty of power under the hood, so it's not too hard to understand why. The claimed battery life is on this tablet is another incentive to pick it up, especially for anyone who doesn't like being tethered to a plug socket.
Find out by reading our Huawei MediaPad M2 10 review.
10. Amazon Fire, £50
Yes, you read that correctly – you can buy this Amazon tablet for only £50. You know that for the bargain basement price, it won't compete with the best tablets around on quality. But is it worth buying at all?
See what our testers thought in our Amazon Fire review.
These were the 10 most-viewed tablet reviews on Which.co.uk from 1st September to 1st October 2016. Typical prices were checked on 5th October2016.
What makes a top tablet?
Because tablet technology advances so rapidly, we're constantly testing the latest models so we can bring you our expert reviews as quickly as possible.
As well as assessing how sharp and vivid the screen looks, whether the touchscreen is responsive enough and what features each tablet boasts, we test what's going on under the casing, too.
Our lab tests check the speed of every tablet, verify whether they can store as much as the manufacturers say, and test to see whether the battery will give you a whole day's worth of web browsing and video watching.
Discover the extents we go to to discover a Best Buy by seeing how we test tablets.