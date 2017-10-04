Top five Android tablets
By Jack Turner
The Apple iPad might be the ubiquitous tablet, but if you can look past the Apple's offerings, there are plenty of great Android models out there that can rival, and even supersede the iPad.
We've tested Android tablets from major brands such as Samsung, Google and Lenovo, and can recommend the right one for you.
The models below are the Android tablets that we think are essential for consideration, and cost between £80 and £600, so there's something for every pocket. All the models we've picked are easy to use and have great battery life, which is essential for a tablet.
We've also picked out three tablets that you'll want to steer clear of. With poor battery life, murky screens and tinny audio, they're best left on the shelf.
Top 5 Android tablets
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
The ultimate Android tablet, this one topped our tests and has not yet been knocked off its spot. The reason is simple - speedy processor, amazing battery life and a generally polished experience.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
A pricey option (it's almost twice that of a new iPad), but those looking for a premium Android experience will be very interested in this tablet, with its superb, number crunching processor, crystal clear screen and decent audio.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 5 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
An Android tablet with an impressive 4K display, this is a model that is bound to impress your neighbour on the train. With a sturdy construction and feel of premium quality about, it's not too hard to see where you money goes here.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
An Android tablet that is effectively two tablets in one, this model has the novelty of a fold out touch pad that is the same size as the tablet itself, doubling as a virtual keyboard and drawing pad. Yes, it seems gimmicky, but actually, it works. It's not a wallet-buster either, which considering the innovation here is quite refreshing.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 5 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
It may not quite be a Best Buy, but it would be remiss to omit this rather decent Android tablet that comes in at under £100 and has fantastic battery life and is simple to use.
Pricing, recommendations, and test scores correct as of September 2017.
And here are three Android tablets to avoid
Let down by poor battery life and slow processors that take an age to get anything done, these are the models that did so badly in our lab tests, we'd recommend you avoid them. Cheap, but certainly not cheerful.
Three Android tablets to avoid
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
A budget level tablet that doesn't get much right. Underpowered, weedy audio and a screen that feels like you're looking through a net curtain.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Battery:
- 2 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
This tablet has the dubious honour of having one of the shortest battery life we've come across in our testing. If this was the only issue we could forgive it, but its only the start.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Battery:
- 2 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Screen size (inches):
One of the cheapest tablets we've tested, this model is a good example of how not to make a tablet. An unresponsive touchscreen and terrible battery life are the main issues.
How to choose an Android tablet
Choosing an Android tablet, for the most part, is the same as choosing any other tablet. There are key considerations to take into account.
The type of processor is important, as this dictates how powerful your tablet will be. The Android market is flooded with lots of cheap tablets that look like a great deal on paper, but run on old tech that will quickly grind to a halt. Look for a quad-core processor at least, and make sure the tablet also has 2GB of Ram if you can, as it will help your programs run faster.
When buying an Android tablet, check what version of the operating system it comes with, and if the manufacturer supports updates to later versions. The Android platform changes often, and while most modern tablets should receive the update automatically, it is dependent on the manufacturer. Be especially wary when picking up an older tablet, as it may no longer be supported and running outdated software.