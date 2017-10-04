Top five Windows tablets
By Jack Turner
If you want the full Windows 10 experience on the move, but don't want to have to carry a laptop around with you, a Windows tablet could just be the key. We've tested the major brands, such as Microsoft, Lenovo and Samsung, and picked out five of the best for you.
The models below are the ones that we think should be on your shortlist, all offering an authentic Windows experience in a compact tablet. All of them are powerful, and will happily handle your complex spreadsheets as well as your casual Facebook browsing.
We've also picked out a couple of models that we think you should steer clear of, which are let down by slow processors and poor battery life.
Top 5 Windows tablets
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
While the kaeyboard might be deemed an essential part of the Windows experience, this is one of the few that actually packs it into the box. It's a pricey model, but with a fantastic screen and speedy processor, it's not hard to see why.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
While this tablet might seem a bit gimmicky, its second screen impressed us in the lab, and more than justifies itself. Battery life is impressive too, running at over ten hours, so you won't run out of power at short notice.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
A high end Windows tablet that has more raw power than pretty much anything else we've tested, this model is aimed purely at the professionals. While it's pricey, we think that they'll be more than satisfied with its speedy processor and wealth of storage space.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
This Windows tablet pitches itself as a budget model, but the price tag is still more than than of a decent laptop. However, it delivers on a combination of style and portability, and the processor has more than enough grunt for the average user.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
A chunky device, and one that's heavier than the other tablets in this table, this model is a brutish powerhouse that lacks subtely. With a processor that will get the job done, this is a good choice for anyone who's main concern is speed, not finesse.
Pricing, recommendations, and test scores correct as of September 2017.
And here are three Windows tablets to avoid
Packing Windows 10 into a tablet is a big ask, and not all models can pull it off. Here are two models we think you should steer clear of, due to their weak processors and poor battery life.
Two Windows tablets to avoid
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
A budget Windows model that strives for 'good enough', but doesn’t quite make it, let down by tinny sound and a cramped onscreen keyboard.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
Logged out: A compact, 8-inch tablet, this model is cheap, and it shows, underpowered and with lacklustre battery life, this tablet doesn’t deserve a place in your bag.
How to pick a Windows tablet
When looking at Windows tablets, consider what you'll mainly be using it for. If it's for typical Office tasks like creating spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations and Word documents, then you'll want to pick up a model that either comes with an external keyboard or can connect to one. Carrying out those sort of complex tasks are no fun on a touchscreen. Keyboards can be pricey, so be sure to factor this into the total price.
Consider the size of the screen too. While you can pick up Windows tablets that are a mere 7 inches in size, managing a spreadsheet or getting any serious work done on them will be a challenge. Make sure that the screen size matches your needs.
Of course, you might consider a laptop instead. If space is an issue, there are plenty of light and compact laptops on the market today that won't break the bank. Read our latest laptop reviews.