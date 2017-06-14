Which Amazon Fire tablet should I buy?
By Jack Turner
Amazon has a range of Fire tablets ranging from a pocket-pleasing £50, to a still modest £160. We help you choose the best Amazon Fire tablet for your needs.
It's been a few years since Amazon first introduced its own line of Fire tablets, but it would be fair to say they've proven something of a game-changer for budget tablets. With Tesco Hudl tablets no longer on sale, Amazon Fire tablets are the main game in town for tablets under £100.
While cheaper models had tended to be poor imitations of the more popular (and expensive) models with poor specs, dubious build quality and no recognisable brand, Amazon's offerings appeared well made and highly affordable.
We've reviewed the range of Fire tablets from Amazon, including the budget 'Fire' model, which costs just £50, up to the HD 10, which is a tablet with a ten-inch screen that tops the range at £160. Picking the right Amazon tablet may appear confusing, but we're confident that our reviews will help you get find the Fire that's right for you. If you decide that maybe an Amazon tablet isn't for you after all, then of course we've reviewed plenty of other tablets, from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony and Lenovo.
Amazon Fire tablets
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
How does an Amazon tablet differ from other tablets?
For the most part, a Fire tablet is like any other tablet, but there are some differences to be aware of before you buy:
- Amazon ecosystem - Perhaps unsurprisingly, a Fire tablet encompasses everything Amazon. If you want to buy a book, rent a film or download a game, you'll be pushed towards Amazon's store to do so. The tablets are designed with Amazon front and centre of everything they do. You'll lose a sense of independence afforded by other tablets, but gain the convenience of having everything in one place.
- They use a modified version of Android - Fire tablets use a proprietary version of the Android operating system, specifically designed for the tablets. This means that they are not as flexible as a standard Android model. It also means that there is no Google Play store available, with the range of apps more limited than other tablets. This is a pretty big consideration - if you want the flexibility of adding any app under the sun, you may be better off opting for a 'pure Android' tablet. Samsung has some budget models, or you may wish to consider the Google Nexus range.
- Built-in adverts - All Fire tablets come with adverts for products on the screen out of the box, which you'll see whenever you turn your tablet on. The effect is a little intrusive, and hints at Amazon's main aim of pushing content purchases through its tablets. It is possible to have these adverts removed, at the cost of £10 (Amazon gives you this option during purchase).