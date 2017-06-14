Which Lenovo tablet should I buy?
By Callum Tennent
Lenovo tablets have proven enormously popular over the past few years. Lenovo is a huge brand for laptops, but its Tab and Yoga tablets have also been a success.
If you're interested in picking up a Lenovo tablet, there are a few tip-top models worth choosing between. Here, we explain the various models of Lenovo tablet, so you know which one will suit you best.
To find out how Lenovo's tablets score against other tablet brands - read our Which? tablet reviews.
Which Lenovo tablet is best for you?
There is a wide choice of Lenovo tablets, and the quality can vary. While some are Best Buys, you wouldn't want to end up with a dud. We've created the table below to show you which Lenovo models are best, and how much money you should be looking to spend.
We give our expert verdict along with lab test scores for all of the Lenovo models in the table below. See whether any impressed us enough to become Best Buy tablets.
|Which Lenovo tablet should I buy?
|Tablet
|Click for full review
|Performance
|Screen quality
|Score
|76%
|
This is our highest-scoring Lenovo tablet. It has a unique, versatile design, a sumptuous display and runs smoothly and quickly. Simply a great all-rounder.
|75%
|
This Lenovo tablet is a favourite among our members. It's incredible value for money, as well as being a slick, attractive Best Buy.
|73%
|
One of Lenovo's newest releases, this tablet is a very capable update to a popular older model. Its incredible battery life and sharp display mean it's definitely worth considering.
|46%
|
This Lenovo tablet is a real stand-out - for all the wrong reasons. It's one of the worst tablets we've tested, so make sure you don't pick the wrong Lenovo model.
Should I buy a Lenovo tablet?
What we think: Lenovo is fast on its way to becoming a household name across the UK, but even if you haven't heard of it, you may well be familiar with some of the other tech companies it owns: IBM, NEC, Medion and Motorola.
Despite its pedigree with Windows laptops and PCs, Lenovo's tablets almost exclusively run Android. Unless your tablet is made by Google itself, you'll have to wait a little while for updates, but with Lenovo you can rest assured that they come quicker than the average third-party manufacturer.
Lenovo tablets often come in multiple form factors (such as eight-inch or ten-inch), with storage capacity variants (such as 16GB, 32GB or 64GB). Some even have the choice between wi-fi only and 4G capability, so you have even more options. While very convenient, more storage and 4G functionality will cost you extra, though.
Take a look at every Lenovo tablet currently on test on our dedicated Lenovo tablets brand page.