Best 40 to 43-inch TVs

Why choose a 40 to 43-inch TV?

If you've a good-sized living room to fill, a large TV of 40, 42 or 43-inches could be a great option for getting a bigger and better TV experience for the whole family.

The larger the screen size, the more justice it tends to do to the extra detail you'll get in TV pictures, particularly in the emerging 4K Ultra HD content.

