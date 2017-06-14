Best 40 to 43-inch TVs
By Andrew Laughlin
Why choose a 40 to 43-inch TV?
If you've a good-sized living room to fill, a large TV of 40, 42 or 43-inches could be a great option for getting a bigger and better TV experience for the whole family.
The larger the screen size, the more justice it tends to do to the extra detail you'll get in TV pictures, particularly in the emerging 4K Ultra HD content.
Best 40 to 43-inch TVs
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Some may see curved TVs as a bit of a gimmick but this one will impress nonetheless. Combining a great picture with decent sound and an easy-to-use interface, this set is a comfortable Best Buy.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This TV has everything to impress your mates - a flamboyant curved screen and the latest in TV tech. And with the performance to back it up, the great picture quality and decent sound make this Best Buy worth a closer look.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This TV packs in a list of features as long as any. You can expect decent picture and sound quality, with the bonus of 4K HDR for a taste of the latest TV technology. And with a price tag that won't break the bank, this set offers a hint of premium in a modest mid-range package.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
This TV offers many of the features you'd expect to see on more premium sets at a fraction of the price. It's not a high-flyer, but a solid performance across the board sees it deservedly sneak a Best Buy award.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Despite marginally missing out on a Best Buy award, this modest set outscores many more-premium TVs. You can expect good all-round performance, with touches of quality that belie its sub-£400 price tag.
What makes a good 40 to 43-inch TV?
- Excellent picture quality: A larger screen will clearly show up the flaws in poor picture quality. We use experts to judge every TV we test. They watch a variety of clips from sources including Freeview TV, 3D and 4K Ultra HD to reveal the TVs that give you the most natural, detailed and pleasing picture quality, and those that don't.
- Screen resolution: The majority of 40 to 43-inch TVs are now at least Full HD 1080p, meaning you can get the best out of HD TV and Blu-ray films. However, you should also consider upgrading to 4K Ultra HD, delivering four times the detail of 1080p. Our What is 4K TV? guide has more.
- Built-in HD tuner: Try to buy a TV with a built-in Freeview HD tuner, which will allow you to get high-definition digital TV channels without a subscription. Some TVs also have Freesat HD tuners, which could be handy if you live in an area that can't get a good Freeview signal.
What can I expect to get?
- Smart TV features: For your main household TV, internet connectivity is certainly a feature worth considering as it allows you to watch catch-up TV without the pain of having to hook up your laptop or tablet. You can also stream videos from YouTube and Skype friends and family. For more on this, head to our What is smart TV? guide.
- PVR functionality: TVs with built-in PVR functionality mean you can connect a USB hard disk drive to the TV and then be able to pause and record live programmes. Some have twin tuner PVR functionality, meaning you can watch one programme while recording another.
- 3D: Many 40 to 43-inch TVs are 3D-ready. Even if you're not a big fan of 3D, it’s a nice option to have for the odd film or event. Make sure you read our guide to buying the best 3D TV if this is of interest. Check our TV reviews for this.
Other things to consider
- Price: If you don't want to spend more than £300, you should go for a smaller screen size. That's not to say you can't get a great-value 40 to 43-inch models, but it's unlikely you'll pay less than £300. Drop down to 32-inch in size and you'll find lots of choice on offer to you.
- Sound quality: Great sound quality on modern TVs tends to be rare, even if you spend more on a larger model of 50 or 55-inch. As TVs have become thinner, manufacturers have struggled to fit a quality speaker system inside. If top sound is important to you, consider getting a soundbar or home cinema system.