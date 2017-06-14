Best 50 and 55-inch TVs

What features should I expect?

Large-screen TVs used to be found only at the very top of each manufacturer's range, but more affordable models are now being released at this size level. Although you can buy a budget 50-inch TV at knockdown prices, we generally find that these sets are of a low quality and not worth buying.

Expect to pay over £600 for a decent 50 to 55-inch TVs, and much more for the seriously top-end models. Alongside dazzling big-screen picture quality, you can expect a number of premium features, including:

• Built-in HD tuner: If you've got an HDTV you'll need HD content to watch on it. If you're not keen on signing up to Virgin Media or Sky, make sure the TV comes with a built-in Freeview HD or Freesat HD tuner, allowing you to get subscription-free digital TV channels. Some TVs even offer both, so you’ve got plenty of choice of what to watch.

• PVR functionality: TVs with a built-in PVR feature mean you can connect USB storage to the set and then pause and record live programmes. Some have twin tuner PVR functionality, meaning you can watch one programme while recording another.

• Smart TV: A smart TV allows you to browser websites and use online apps, such as catch-up TV services like BBC iPlayer and ITV Player, or subscription film streaming providers including Netflix and Amazon. See What is smart TV? for more.

• 3D: Although not everyone's cup of tea, 3D TV remains a decent feature to have on your TV, and many big TVs have it. While there’s not a great deal of free 3D content to watch, you can get 3D films on Blu-ray, and Sky still offers 3D content on-demand to its subscribers.