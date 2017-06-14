Best 50 and 55-inch TVs
Why choose a jumbo TV?
TVs with screen sizes of 50 inches and over are becoming increasingly popular. With many models boasting exceptional picture quality and prices gradually coming down, it's not surprising that so many of us are investing in TVs capable of delivering a real wow factor in our homes.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
It matches some of the best sound we’ve heard from a TV, with a pin-sharp picture and nicely balanced colours, comfortably surpassing the Best Buy cut-off. With both premium features and performance, this is a TV worth blowing the budget on.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Another set with a sizeable price tag, this TV may leave your pockets feeling a little lighter but you won’t regret it. With all the features you could wish for, supreme sound and very good picture quality, it’s a sure-fire Best Buy
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
A cracking Best Buy set, you’ll get vivid colours matched with supreme sound quality from this 55-inch TV. With 4K HDR, it has the latest TV tech, as well as an easy-to-use smart-TV system.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
You could hardly hope for a better 4K picture and HD doesn't look half bad either. Match that with a slick smart-TV system and you've got a top-notch set worthy of a Best Buy award.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Although not from this brand’s flagship range, this is still a seriously premium TV and it has the performance to boot. You'll enjoy sharp, crisp pictures with natural, vivid and quite frankly beautiful colours.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Curved:
- Resolution type:
Offering everything the modern viewer could ask for – including smart TV as well as 4K HDR – you'd be hard pushed to believe this is a mid-range set. Boasting a Best Buy award, too, don’t let this great budget TV pass you by.
How to choose a large screen TV
Although the type of TV you choose is down to your own personal preference, it's important to think carefully about whether a jumbo TV of 50 to 55-inch is right for your home.
We often hear tales of people being tempted by a large TV in the shop only to realise it is way too big once they get it home. For a 50-inch high-definition TV, we'd recommend having at least 12ft (3.7 metres) of space between you and the screen. You can sit closer to a TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and so can sit around 10 feet from a 50-inch set.
Use our What size TV should I buy? online tool to work out the size of TV that will best suit your room.
If you're still keen on a jumbo TV, here are some key things to look out for:
- Picture quality: At this size, good picture quality is vital as you'll see every imperfection and flaw on a larger screen. Aim for a TV that offers vibrant but realistic colours, sharp details and an overall natural-looking image. Always check our expert TV reviews to find the best ones.
- Full HD display: If you’re buying a TV of this size, we'd absolutely recommend going for Full HD, rather than cheaper HD Ready. This will provide you with the optimum picture quality across Blu-ray and HD TV, ensuring that you always get a great experience.
- 4K Ultra HD: The latest 4K televisions are now available, including plenty of Best Buy 50 to 55-inch models. At this size you'll see pictures with four times the detail of Full HD, although there's currently not much content to watch in 4K quality. See our What is 4K TV? guide for more.
What features should I expect?
Large-screen TVs used to be found only at the very top of each manufacturer's range, but more affordable models are now being released at this size level. Although you can buy a budget 50-inch TV at knockdown prices, we generally find that these sets are of a low quality and not worth buying.
Expect to pay over £600 for a decent 50 to 55-inch TVs, and much more for the seriously top-end models. Alongside dazzling big-screen picture quality, you can expect a number of premium features, including:
• Built-in HD tuner: If you've got an HDTV you'll need HD content to watch on it. If you're not keen on signing up to Virgin Media or Sky, make sure the TV comes with a built-in Freeview HD or Freesat HD tuner, allowing you to get subscription-free digital TV channels. Some TVs even offer both, so you’ve got plenty of choice of what to watch.
• PVR functionality: TVs with a built-in PVR feature mean you can connect USB storage to the set and then pause and record live programmes. Some have twin tuner PVR functionality, meaning you can watch one programme while recording another.
• Smart TV: A smart TV allows you to browser websites and use online apps, such as catch-up TV services like BBC iPlayer and ITV Player, or subscription film streaming providers including Netflix and Amazon. See What is smart TV? for more.
• 3D: Although not everyone's cup of tea, 3D TV remains a decent feature to have on your TV, and many big TVs have it. While there’s not a great deal of free 3D content to watch, you can get 3D films on Blu-ray, and Sky still offers 3D content on-demand to its subscribers.
If you're considering a TV with a screen size over 60-inch, a video projector may be a better alternative.
Other things to consider
- Size: It may sounds obvious, but a 50 to 55-inch TV can be very big and heavy (we give dimensions for all TVs we test in our reviews). If you want to wall mount your TV but aren't confident about doing this yourself, it may be best to pay an expert installer. Alternatively, if you'll place your TV on a stand or table, make sure that it'll fit and won't get knocked over easily.
- Sound quality: As TVs have got slimmer, it's unusual for them to offer the top quality sound you'd get from a home hi-fi. We've found in our testing that standards are improving, but if sound is really important to you consider connecting a sound bar or home cinema system to the TV, or hooking it up to your hi-fi speakers. See our TV connections wizard for more on that.
- TV vs projector: If you're tempted by a TV with an even larger screen size over 60-inches, a video projector may be a better option for a real cinema-like experience at home. A good projector set-up can allow you to watch TV and films on a 100-inch-plus screen, and it doesn't have to cost a fortune. Our TV vs Projector guide has more.