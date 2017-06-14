Best 60 and 65-inch TVs



Only a few years ago, buying a 65-inch TV would have seemed a ludicrous prospect. But with 55-inch TVs no longer feeling as big as they once did and prices falling, customers are setting their sights on these mammoth tellies.

These sprawling slices of glass and metal are an imposing presence in any living room. But, matched with top-of-the-range specs, they promise to deliver a cinema-like experience at home. That said, going big doesn't mean you have to opt for the most expensive TV - manufacturers are bringing these bigger sizes to their more affordable mid-range TVs as well.

You once would have had to part with several thousands for a TV of this size. Now, you can pick one up for as little as £1,000.

Their size is no assurance of quality, however. While we’ve unearthed some 65-inch Best Buys, others are simply bland. Astonishingly, of the 65-inch TVs we’ve tested from the likes of Samsung, Panasonic, Sony and LG, we’ve seen scores differ by more than 25%.

