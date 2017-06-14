Best 60 and 65-inch TVs
By Ben Stockton
With prices dropping, more people are opting for cheap big-screen TVs. Find out which are worth splashing your cash on in our round-up of the best 60- and 65-inch TVs
Only a few years ago, buying a 65-inch TV would have seemed a ludicrous prospect. But with 55-inch TVs no longer feeling as big as they once did and prices falling, customers are setting their sights on these mammoth tellies.
These sprawling slices of glass and metal are an imposing presence in any living room. But, matched with top-of-the-range specs, they promise to deliver a cinema-like experience at home. That said, going big doesn't mean you have to opt for the most expensive TV - manufacturers are bringing these bigger sizes to their more affordable mid-range TVs as well.
You once would have had to part with several thousands for a TV of this size. Now, you can pick one up for as little as £1,000.
Their size is no assurance of quality, however. While we’ve unearthed some 65-inch Best Buys, others are simply bland. Astonishingly, of the 65-inch TVs we’ve tested from the likes of Samsung, Panasonic, Sony and LG, we’ve seen scores differ by more than 25%.
Best 60 and 65-inch TVs
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- HDR:
A colossus in both size and score, this 4K TV matches a 65-inch screen with pin-sharp picture and supreme sound. This is among the best TVs we tested in 2016.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- HDR:
Although it’s slightly cheaper than the other TVs in this list, this Best Buy set certainly doesn’t scrimp on quality. With the latest 4K screen technology and pitch-perfect sound, this TV shows you don’t have to spend thousands on a top-notch 65-inch TV.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- HDR:
With a curved 65-inch screen, this is an impressive, albeit imposing, TV. Its 4K screen supports the latest High Dynamic Range content and has excellent sound quality to boot.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- HDR:
Although it's certainly not cheap, this jumbo screen TV has everything in its locker to wow you for years to come. If you can fit a set this size in your living room, get it on your shortlist.
And here are three 60- and 65-inch TVs to avoid
We're not blinded by the impressive size of these TVs. Just like every TV we put through the lab, these jumbo sets are subject to the same expert picture and sound quality tests and rigorous ease-of-use assessments.
From cruddy colours to rubbish remotes, 60- and 65-inch TVs can come up short in all the same places as their smaller counterparts. Here, we've rounded up some of the worst from our testing.
60 and 65-inch TVs to avoid
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- HDR:
This 65-inch set won't give you the stunning picture quality you'd expect from a 4K TV of this size. The lacklustre colour and contrast balance matched with the nasal sound leaves plenty to be desired.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- HDR:
This 65-inch TV faces hot competition and fails to match its Best Buy rivals. The oversaturated, garish colours hinder excellent motion processing. And as a high-end TV, it’s a shock to find the sound quality is no better than a bargain basement set.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size:
- Resolution type:
- HDR:
Despite the sharp picture and rich sound, unnatural colours and sallow-looking skin tones means this 65-inch set can't justify the cost. At this price, you can easily pick up a Best Buy - even one of this size.
How to choose the best 60- or 65-inch TV
While one of these mammoth TVs might not look too big on a vast shop floor, you may only appreciate its true size once it’s sat in your living room. So be sure you have enough space for a TV of this size before you buy.
But with bezels shrinking, you may find that you can fit a bigger screen into a similar size space to your old TV – you can find height and width measurements for individual models in the tech specs of our reviews.
Plus, almost all new 60- and 65-inch TVs have 4K-resolution screens, allowing you to sit slightly closer than you would for an HD TV without losing any detail. For the best viewing experience, we recommend you sit at least 14 feet (4.3 metres) away. Use our online tool to work out the size of TV that will best suit your room.
If you’ve decided that a 60- or 65-inch TV is for you, here are some features to look out for:
- 4K ultra HD: You’ll be hard-pushed to find a new 60 or 65-inch TV without 4K. These ultra-high definition screens have four times the number of pixels as Full HD, giving even sharper detail. Check out our What is 4K TV? guide for more.
- High Dynamic Range: Otherwise known as HDR, this screen technology should give deeper blacks, brighter whites and more subtlety of tone in between. Things to watch are still few and far between but set to boom over the coming years. For more info on this new technology, take a look at our What is HDR? guide.
- Smart TV: This is pretty much a standard feature of most TVs these days, giving access to catch-up and on-demand apps. Some of these big TVs will also include motion-sensitive smart remotes in the box, making navigation around the smart platform easier. We assess ease of use of both smart TV systems and remotes for all the TVs we test – check the individual reviews for more details.