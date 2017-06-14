Best cheap TVs

We've got a huge range of expertly-tested televisions waiting for you in our TV reviews

Cheap TVs can also be cheerful

If you're not bothered about getting the latest TV technology, such as 4K Ultra HD, then you can find some great TVs at even 49-inch in size and available at affordable prices.

Every manufacturer offers a wide range of price options, so you don't necessarily have to pay top whack to get a good model, even if you have your heart set on a particular brand. Bear in mind, however, that the less you pay, the more the quality you'll get for your money can vary.

Always check our reviews first before handing over your cash so you don't end up with a TV that is cheap but definitely not cheerful.