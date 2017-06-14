LG TVs: should you buy one?

LG TVs: everything you need to know

Just like Samsung, LG predominantly makes LED-backlit LCD TVs, but it also offers a range of next-generation OLED TVs – this pricey screen technology is touted as giving the best possible picture quality. Many LG TVs now have 4K ultra-HD resolution, capable of displaying pictures with four times the detail of full HD.

Like many top-end TVs, the more expensive LG models support high dynamic range (HDR), the 4K-complementary picture technology. Perhaps a term more familiar to keen photographers, HDR should give brighter highlights, deeper shadows and increased subtlety of colour tone in between.

But as a new feature for 2016 TVs, the numbers of things to watch in HDR remain limited to a few shows on Netflix and Amazon, plus a dozen or so 4K Blu-rays (which require a compatible 4K Blu-ray player).

LG TVs range from sub-32-inch small-screen sets for a kitchen or bedroom, right up to huge 55 and 65-inch TVs suitable for a large living room. Best Buy LG TVs range from under £500 to well over £2,000. They usually have stylish designs and features, such as smart-TV and 3D capabilities.

