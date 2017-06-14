Panasonic TVs: should you buy one?

Panasonic TVs: everything you need to know

Panasonic is one of the longest-standing television manufacturers and has been at the forefront of TV design for many years. The Japanese firm is often associated with high-quality plasma TVs, but it officially announced an end to plasma TV production in 2015, instead focusing on LED, OLED and 4K televisions.

Best Buy TVs from Panasonic vary from affordable 24-inch sets costing under £300 to top-of-the-range 65-inch models that will set you back more than £2,000. Though Panasonic has had a tough few years in terms of our lab test results, the brand has recently launched a new range of much more impressive models.

Alongside LED televisions, Panasonic makes super-sharp OLED and 4K sets. OLED TVs are expensive but, as with other brands, the prices of 4K sets are falling. Many also now offer support for high dynamic range (HDR) content. This 4K-complementary technology should give brighter whites, darker blacks and more subtlety of colour tone in between, but the number of things to watch remains limited.

Ready to see some great TVs? Find the right model for you with our expert Panasonic TV reviews.